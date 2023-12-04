One Piece: Egghead Incident proves Kuma's soul is still alive

The first arc of the Final Saga of One Piece has proved to be amazing. With 42 chapters released as of yet, the arc is rich with lore about the vast and layered world that the Straw Hats are navigating. So far, there have also been some decisive battles, and there is still more to unfold in the narrative. As things are slowly coming to the fore, new fan theories have surfaced, aiming to unravel the mysteries Oda has kept to himself for over two decades.

Recently, readers have learned much about Kuma’s past life and the reasons behind his transformation into a soulless pawn of the World Government. Simultaneously, a new fan theory has emerged, which contends that Kuma’s soul might not be beyond saving. Here are all the details.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece theory suggests the Ancient Robot might be Kuma

Gorosei Saturn as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's Egghead arc has established Gorosei Saturn as the primary antagonist, both through his presence in Egghead Island and through the grave injustice he had inflicted on Ginny, Bonney, and Kuma in the past, as revealed through extended flashbacks. A fan theory posted by @writingpanini suggests that Saturn might be responsible for Ginny contracting Sapphire Scales, a disease that eventually led to her death.

It was revealed in the manga that Ginny was abducted by a Celestial Dragon and compelled to wear a blue sapphire ring at their wedding. Given the astrological association of sapphire with the planet Saturn, this could be a subtle hint from One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda about Gorosei Saturn’s role in Ginny’s fate.

Bonney as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory further elaborates on Kuma’s desperate attempt to find a cure for Bonney. In exchange for the World Government’s help to treat Bonney, Kuma quite literally made a pact with the devil.

The number 666, popularly associated with the devil, is linked to Saturn as it is the sixth planet from the Sun, and Saturday, named after Saturn, is the sixth day of the week. The pact between Kuma and Gorosei Saturn led the former to surrender his free will and sense of individuality, as revealed in One Piece chapter 1100.

Several links could be drawn between Gorosei Saturn and the devil, such as his emergence from the ground, the presence of a pentagon at the scene, and the devilish horns in his Awakened Devil Fruit form.

Sabo's description of the room where the Five Elders and Imu gathered during the Reverie as being similar to hell on earth is also noteworthy. Above all, Gorosei Saturn’s Awakened Devil Fruit form appears to take after an ushi-oni, a yokai from Japanese folklore.

Kuma as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory further suggests that Kuma’s only chance at freedom seems to be Nika, the sun god. The sun is associated with Sunday, the first day of the week, symbolizing a new beginning. The theorist believes that the big event that was purported to happen the next day, symbolically representing Sunday, is Luffy's triumph over Gorosei Saturn. Therefore, Sunday will come to replace Saturday.

Next, it is speculated that Kuma's body may no longer be the actual vessel for his soul. In the world of One Piece, one scientist named Peroroncino conducted a fascinating experiment whereupon he discovered that upon death, a body loses precisely two grams of weight. This weight loss, he postulated, could be attributed to the departure of the soul from the body.

If this theory holds true, it could imply that Kuma's soul might have already found freedom, having transmigrated into the Ancient Robot.

It is also suggested that Kuma is the highest authority when it comes to commanding the Pacifistas. This is inferred from the fact that he was not seen using an authority chip when he previously ordered the Pacifistas to stop in the past. Kuma, as the giant Robot, might instruct the Pacifistas to fight with the Marines.

It seems Egghead is soon going to turn into quite the battlefield.

