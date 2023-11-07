One Piece chapter 1098 spoilers: Bonney's true identity revealed as Ginny's story comes to an end

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1098 have just been released, confirming that the story will continue to delve into the past of Bartholomew Kuma and Ginny. In the previous chapter, the two were shown joining the Revolutionary Army after Dragon and Ivankov dethroned the evil monarch of Sorbet Kingdom. However, the chapter concluded with the distressing revelation that Ginny had been kidnapped.

More importantly, as indicated by the title of the forthcoming chapter, Bonney's Birth, the chapter will also shift its focus to Jewelry Bonney. Throughout the Egghead arc, there have been numerous speculations regarding Bonney, including questions about her true age and the possibility of her being a clone of Ginny. This chapter will hopefully put an end to all such speculations.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1098.

One Piece chapter 1098 finally reveals the identity of Bonney's parents

Kuma as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

In One Piece chapter 1098, recent spoilers suggest that Ginny's life took a dark and unexpected turn after she was ambushed. The manga reveals that she had been forcibly married to a Celestial Dragon after being kidnapped. The whole ordeal lasted for two long years, after which she was released from her enslavement, but only due to the fact that she contracted a deadly disease.

One Piece chapter 1098 reveals that in her final moments, Ginny had reached out to Kuma. During this exchange, Kuma had managed to pinpoint Ginny's location and teleported to her side. However, by the time Kuma reached his destination, Ginny had already succumbed to her disease. By her side was a baby named Bonney, who also had the same disease. Kuma then assumed the responsibility of raising Bonney by himself.

Finally, spoilers reveal that in One Piece chapter 1098, things went south again as King Becori returned to the Sorbet Kingdom.

Final thoughts on One Piece chapter 1098

Gorosei Saturn as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

While Kuma may not be Bonney's biological father, the profound connection that develops between them becomes evident from the way Bonney regards him as her true father. Their bond is further highlighted by her emotional distress when she sees the Pacifista modeled after Kuma.

Her journey to Egghead had been to restore her father's humanity and seek revenge. In her quest for vengeance, she even attacked Gorosei Saturn.

This chapter also provides insights into why Saint Jaygarcia Saturn might have referred to Bonney as a child, as it is revealed that she possesses the bloodline of the Celestial Dragons.

While fans are looking forward to the heartbreaking installment, there is more unfortunate news: One Piece will go on a short one-week break after chapter 1098 drops. It is already surprising that Oda gave three back-to-back chapters, given his recent output. On the other hand, the positive aspect is that post-hiatus chapters have consistently delivered exceptional content.

