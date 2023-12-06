On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Synduality: Noir anime announced January 8, 2024, as the release date for the anime's cour 2. Additionally, the official team unveiled a new character visual for Mystere, a relatively important character for the anime's upcoming part.

Synduality: Noir anime garnered considerable fame as a mixed-media project by Bandai Namco Entertainment. As part of this project, Bandai Namco has also launched a manga series named Synduality: Ellie.

The anime's cour 1 ran for 12 episodes from July to September 2023. Given the series ended, fans cannot wait to find out what happens in Synduality: Noir part 2.

Synduality: Noir anime cour 2 is set to release on January 8, 2024

As mentioned, the official staff for Synduality: Noir anime confirmed January 8, 2024, as part 2's release date on December 6, 2023. Along with that, broadcast information has also arrived.

The anime's cour 2 will premiere on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Osaka, TV Q Kyushuu, and TV Hokkaido networks in Japan from January 8, 2024, at 24:00 (or January 9, 2024, at 12 am JST, or January 8, 2024, 10 am EST). Additionally, the anime will also be available on BS NTV, AT-X, and other networks.

Disney+ has acquired the rights for digital distribution, and they will exclusively stream the Synduality: Noir anime, starting on January 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST in Japan. Although it's not officially announced, the global audiences are likely to stream the episodes on Disney+ and Hulu, similar to how they did during cour 1.

Notably, the official website and X handle also unveiled a new character visual for the character, Mystere. It was also revealed that Aoi Koga, the renowned Seiyuu (voice actor) for Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War and Shoko Komi from Komi-San Can't Communicate, will play Mystere's role.

According to the official website for the anime, Mystere is a magus who appeared at the end of episode 12 of Synduality: Noir Part 1. Her appearance and elegance vastly differ from Noir, making her a formidable character.

With overwhelming Magus skills, she can even defeat the Silver Storm. However, the true identity of Mystere remains unknown for now. Undoubtedly, the upcoming part will unravel her character and reveal her involvement in the story.

Cast and Staff for the anime

8Bit Studio is returning to animate Bandai Namco Entertainment's mixed media project, Synduality: Noir Part 2. Yusuke Yamamoto will handle the directorial duties at 8Bit Studio, along with Takashi Aoshima as the series' script supervisor.

Kenichiro Katsura designs the characters, while Masato Nakayama is in charge of the series' music. As for the cast, Takeo Otsuka plays Kanata's role, while Nagisa Aoyama voices Ciel. Yusuke Kobayashi voiced Tokio in cour 1, while Fuminori Komatsu played Mouton. Other prominent cast members for this mecha anime are here as follows:

Aoi Koga as Mystere

Ayaka Ohashi as Ange

Konomi Inagaki as Ellie

M.A.O as Schnee

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Michael

Miku Ito as Maria

Marika Kono as Flamme

Ryoka Yuzuki as Claudia

Stereo Dive Foundation sang the opening theme, Raytracer, for Part 1, while Arcana Project performed the ending song, Eureka. The opening and ending themes for part 2 are yet to be announced. Moreover, the official team has yet to notify whether or not there will be changes in the staff or cast.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

