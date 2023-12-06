Does Bakugo defeat AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 409? Explained

My Hero Academia chapter 409 has the entire fanbase on the edge of their seats as spoilers have surfaced online. The chapter is slated to release on December 11, 2023. However, the raw scans and some panels have been leaked on social media platforms like X.

It seems like there is massive news that has been revealed involving the prime antagonist, All For One (AFO), and Bakugo. Their fight raged on, and the two seemed to be in a bit of a stalemate until AFO pulled out his big guns and activated all of his quirks.

The panels from My Hero Academia chapter 409 raise a very important question: Has Bakugo defeated AFO in the upcoming chapter of the series? Yes, it appears that Bakugo has defeated AFO in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga series. Furthermore, the article is based on spoilers and leaks and raw scans of My Hero Academia chapter 409.

My Hero Academia chapter 409 spoilers: Did Bakugo defeat AFO, and if so, how?

Bakugo as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo seems to have defeated AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 409, and a detailed look into the spoilers gives an idea of the hero’s plan.

The initial stage of the chapter begins with a few panels showcasing Bakugo’s flashback from the time he was born. It also showed moments of his life where he bullied Deku. However, things started to get quite interesting when the chapter resumed the fight. Just when AFO was about to activate his quirk, Bakugo didn’t move from his spot.

Furthermore, he also screamed the word “burst” extremely loudly. AFO was shocked to see that a massive explosion had hit him, causing him to fall. It was quite surprising because, at first glance, it was hard to see anything happening in that panel. However, My Hero Academia chapter 409 later revealed what Bakugo had done and how he prepared for this moment.

Way back in chapter 406 of the manga series, Bakugo managed to mix regular sweat with his explosive sweat drops and put it into AFO’s mouth. When he finally yelled the command, it led to a massive blast, weakening AFO.

The villain realized that the damage he endured was far greater than he had anticipated. He was quite frustrated that he was outsmarted by the likes of Bakugo, who admitted that he couldn’t defeat AFO by himself.

Following this, AFO attempted to reactivate his quirk, which gave Bakugo the opening he waited for. He used his signature Howitzer Impact and other explosion-based attacks. The flurry of attacks seemed to have overwhelmed AFO, and he was unable to use his quirks like he used to before.

It was at this point that Hawks’ vestige made an appearance and mocked AFO. The latter’s anger forbade him from using his quirks because he lost control.

All Might and other heroes stood by and watched AFO fall in defeat. Bakugo seems to have pulled off the impossible - defeating AFO. That being said, the fanbase needs to wait for the upcoming chapter to be released to get confirmation on whether or not AFO is defeated for good.

