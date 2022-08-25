My Hero Academia: Can Bakugo’s Cluster overpower Shoto’s new super move?

The question remains whether or not Bakugo or Shoto has the more powerful super move in My Hero Academia. During their respective battles in the final war, Bakugo and Shoto have unlocked the full potential of their Quirks. The result is some of the most potent super moves the series has ever seen.

Vocal Pineapple Academia is a prominent YouTuber within the My Hero Academia community. He recently asked his fans who could win a potential fight between Bakugo and Shoto. Naturally, this question has divided fans of both characters, given their relatively equal portrayals.

This article will contain major spoilers from the manga and reflects the writer's personal views.

Does Bakugo have any chance to overcome Shoto's most powerful move in My Hero Academia?

A brief look at Shoto's Great Glacial Aegir

Zenith @ZenithAni



Shoto uses Great Glacial Aegir. Aegir is a Jotunn in Norse mythology. The Jottun are not only associated with ice, but Aegir also has a brother named Logi, who is the personification of fire (so, Dabi basically). An Over-Analysis of Shoto's Last Attack:Shoto uses Great Glacial Aegir. Aegir is a Jotunn in Norse mythology. The Jottun are not only associated with ice, but Aegir also has a brother named Logi, who is the personification of fire (so, Dabi basically). #MyHeroAcademia352 An Over-Analysis of Shoto's Last Attack:Shoto uses Great Glacial Aegir. Aegir is a Jotunn in Norse mythology. The Jottun are not only associated with ice, but Aegir also has a brother named Logi, who is the personification of fire (so, Dabi basically). #MyHeroAcademia352 https://t.co/8N3w9KyZmn

Shoto recently developed his new super move, Flashfire Fist: Phosphor. He combines his fire and ice powers into one force by circulating hot and cold sensations throughout his entire body. By doing so, he can unleash a cold fire that spreads throughout multiple city blocks.

His ultimate move is Great Glacial Aegier, which he used against Dabi in My Hero Academia Chapter 352. It's strong enough to nullify the villain's flames, reaching over 2000 degrees Celsius.

Shoto can freeze entire battlefields in the blink of an eye. Whether they are heroes or villains, anybody caught in his cold wave will be frozen solid. It would be challenging to break out.

Here's what Bakugo can do with his Cluster technique

Cluster is Bakugo's ultimate technique in My Hero Academia. He can condense all his explosions to release a barrage of even stronger ones. This allows him to move at much higher speeds. Even the strongest villains are caught off guard by his tremendous physical stats.

In conjunction with his Strafe Panzer, Bakugo can unleash the most potent move in his arsenal, Howitzer Impact: Cluster. Not only can he launch himself at much higher speeds, he can also send explosions everywhere. Bakugo first used this against Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 358.

The size and scale of this powerful technique are astonishing. Bakugo's resulting explosion is far more significant than even the U.A. battlefield. More importantly, he also had a Quirk Awakening in My Hero Academia Chapter 360. Bakugo no longer needs to produce explosive sweat from his palms. He can turn his entire body into a ticking bomb.

In summary

Bakugo has an excellent chance at beating Shoto. The reason behind this assumption is relatively simple. Bakugo has more speed and stamina. Based on the manga chapters, Bakugo could keep going with his explosions, while Shoto ultimately spends all his energy.

There is a chance that Shoto could freeze Bakugo. Doing so could prevent him from sweating, which is the primary source of his powers. This would put him in a difficult position, but it's not impossible for him to break out. Bakugo does carry samples of his sweat inside his belt.

In the end, Bakugo has more destructive power in his ultimate attack. Shoto wouldn't be able to catch him in time.

