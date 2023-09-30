My Hero Academia fails to use All Might's death (and Deku is the reason)

My Hero Academia recently shocked the anime community with what seems to be All Might's death in chapter 402 of the manga. While the possibility of the Number #1 hero always seemed like a possibility, seeing it unfold while giving his life to take down All for One, his lifelong enemy, was a very poignant moment. However, there is one element worth discussing.

Deku and All Might's relationship as student and mentor has been one of My Hero Academia's biggest strengths. The recent chapter 402 could have potentially robbed the fans of a very emotional moment between these two characters.

However, there is also a strong argument to be made that what happens was the best outcome for All Might's death and that it fits what both he and Deku have evolved into throughout the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

Understanding All Might's death in My Hero Academia

A lot of My Hero Academia fans have debated over the years about the validity of All Might's death and whether it was the right way to end his journey. Some fans argued that his living on as a mentor could break a lot of shonen tropes. Meanwhile, others argue that he deserved to go down in a blaze of glory, trying to save everybody once again instead of withering away.

There are valid arguments for both stances and author Kohei Horikoshi opted for the latter, giving All Might one last dance against All for One to put an end to him. Using a mechanical suit designed with the Quirks of his students, Toshinori went up against a rejuvenated All for One in an epic battle. He even went as far as blowing himself up to finish the villain off.

Most fans have been very pleased with the outcome of All Might's death, or at least what seems to be his death. However, there is an argument to be made that Deku should have been there to witness his mentor's demise.

He is obviously fighting Tomura Shigaraki at this moment in the manga but it would have been very emotional to see both characters sharing one last moment. That being said, what was delivered breaks some tropes of the genre by allowing the mentor to go down on his own terms.

Deku and All Might's bond and the conclusion of their journeys

Deku's connection to All Might is one of My Hero Academia's biggest focuses and it makes because the latter kick-started the former's journey.

All Might is not only Izuku Midoriya's idol but also the one who gave him One for All, the Quirk that has allowed him to become a hero and help others. This is why Deku has always been so grateful to him for everything he has done.

The interesting part is that Deku also had an influence on All Might, which is something that even All for One mentioned in the Kamino arc. It could be argued that Toshinori's last stand in the latest chapters, fighting his archnemesis without a Quirk, is a testimony of how much Izuku inspired him to act even without powers, which goes back to when they first met.

Their relationship also has parallels, with Deku reaching higher positions as a hero while All Might slowly fades until he becomes a full-time mentor. This, however, also shows how much they need each other and how much they mean to one another. While All Might finds purpose as a teacher and Deku finds self-worth and confidence as he learns to use his Quirk and save people.

While is true that one last moment between both characters would have been one of the greatest scenes in My Hero Academia, their entire bond serves as a reminder of what they meant to one another. It is one of those situations where both sides of the argument could be right. While it is disappointing that they never got a chance to say goodbye, it is also befitting of All Might's character to go down as a hero and try his best to save everybody.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia has potentially reached one of the series' most awaited moments in All Might's death, mostly because of how it has been foreshadowed since its early days. However, while most people can argue that both he and Deku deserved one last moment before the former's demise, what was given is a fitting send-off to potentially the most beloved character in the entire manga.

