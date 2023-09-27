Did All Might die in My Hero Academia chapter 402? Explored

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, saw the release of alleged spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 402, excitingly continuing the Final War arc. With All Might versus All For One having seemingly ended in the previous issue, fans were largely unsure of what to expect from the coming installment.

Thankfully, one of the general audience’s biggest fears seems to have not come true, with My Hero Academia chapter 402 continuing to focus on All For One and All Might. While these spoilers are still alleged, they’ve historically proven accurate enough to discuss their claims as if they’re canon to author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series.

Likewise, fans are primarily concerned with the apparent final moments of My Hero Academia chapter 402, which see All Might make a desperate last move against All For One. While the issue doesn’t seem to confirm anything about his status, fans are concerned that the former Symbol of Peace may now be on his deathbed following this latest attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 402’s cliffhanger on All Might’s status has fans nervous about his future

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 402 spoilers allegedly begin by giving a brief update on what has happened on the battlefield due to Shoto Todoroki and Ochaco Uraraka’s respective victories. Mei Hatsume reveals that U.A. can float again without the weight of the Twice clones, while Izuku “Deku” Midoriya keeps Tomura Shigaraki at bay. However, All For One then tries to use the teleport goop Quirk to reunite him and Shigaraki, but the latter stops this.

All For One then switches to “plan B,” which is to grab All Might by the leg and take him to Deku and Shigaraki’s location. He tells All Might that he has to pay the price for putting dreams into the heads of both children. Shigaraki tells Deku he’ll kill everyone at U.A. while he’s saving All Might, causing him to panic and cry. All Might, meanwhile, reminisces about first meeting Deku, then grabbing All For One’s neck with the arm that still has a gauntlet.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 then allegedly sees All For One remember Nana Shimura’s final words to him. She told him All Might would win because he’s crazier than him. In the present, All Might points out how All For One will rewind into a kindergartener if he dies one more time. The chapter ends with the gauntlet on All Might’s arm exploding. The issue also announces a series break next week.

Did All Might die?

Given what fans currently know, it’s impossible to say whether or not All Might died in the blast at the end of chapter 402. With the series giving fans a cliffhanger here, this won’t be confirmed until the series returns from break in mid-October. Meanwhile, all fans can do is look at the facts of the situation and speculate beyond them.

Per the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 402 spoilers, All Might seemed confident that a point-blank blast from his gauntlet would be enough to kill All For One. It’s also worth noting that All For One is constantly healing his injuries thanks to Rewind. In other words, the heavily injured All Might felt that the blast from his gauntlet at point-blank range would be enough to kill an essentially uninjured All For One.

This is worth emphasizing because All Might’s injuries at the time of activating the gauntlet must be considered when discussing whether or not he survived the blast. With All Might essentially already on death’s door, there’s an overwhelmingly strong possibility that the blast will be enough to push him into a gruesome death, as Sir Nighteye predicted.

This would also seem to be the most likely case, though not a confirmed one, as of My Hero Academia chapter 402’s alleged end. While Horikoshi could swerve fans and instead have All Might somehow survive the blast, this seems wholly unlikely at the time of this article’s writing. Hopefully, fans will have an answer soon after the series’ return from break.

