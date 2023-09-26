Synduality: Noir anime announces cour 2 for January 2024 debut

On Tuesday, September 26, the official website of Synduality: Noir anime revealed that the second cour for the series will premiere in January 2024, i.e., in the Winter 2024 anime season. This was announced alongside a short 11-second preview video featuring some of the characters from the series.

Synduality is a mixed-media project by Bandai Namco Entertainment. As part of the project, Bandai Namco has created a manga series called Synduality: Ellie, a game called Synduality: Echo of Ada, and an anime called Synduality: Noir. Additionally, the company has also announced a spin-off novel called Synduality: Kaleido.

Synduality: Noir Cour 2 set to premiere in January 2024

Following the end of Synduality: Noir anime's cour 1, the anime's official website announced that the series' second cour will be released in January 2024. This was announced with a short preview video.

The preview video was just 11 seconds long and featured a few mechs, and characters like Ciel, Ellie, Kanata, Maria, and Mystere.

Other than that, the preview video only revealed the release window. Hence, fans may have to wait sometime before the anime reveals the exact release date for the same.

What is Synduality: Noir anime about?

Kanata and Maria as seen in the Synduality anime's Cour 2 preview video (Image via 8bit)

Synduality: Noir anime is part of the Synduality project by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The company is set to release a game called Synduality: Echo of Ada. The game's timeline is set at 2222, while the anime's timeline is set at 2242.

Humanity was forced to seek refuge underground after an unprecedented calamity called "Tears of the New Moon" took place. However, after the underground city-state of "Amasia" collapsed, people began venturing back towards the surface, hoping to live there once more.

Ellie as seen in the Synduality anime's Cour 2 preview video (Image via 8bit)

Their settlements on the surface were called "Nests" that were scattered all around the world. However, one needed an energy resource called "AO Crystals" for the necessary operations on the nests. Thus, the adventurers called "Drifters" needed to continuously battle the lingering threat of "Enders" and mine the AO Crystals

One of these nests was called "Rock Town," which was a place where Drifters would gather. After being in constant contact with them, a boy named Kanata also aspired to become a Drifter.

One day he went out on an exploration mission with a Drifter named Tokio. During this mission, they happened to discover a very beautiful sleeping "Magus" named Noir. Kanata's encounter with Noir caused a tale of destiny to start to unfold.

