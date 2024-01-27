10 most popular anime characters with freckles

Anime characters can stand out in a lot of different ways and their designs can often help with that, even going as far as developing a connection with the reader or viewer from that alone. In that regard, there are elements and traits that these characters don't often have in the medium, with freckles being part of that list, believe it or not.

There are anime characters with freckles across the medium but they are often a minority. While freckles don't make them any better or worse, they do give them a somewhat more unique look. So, here are, in no particular order, ten anime characters who have freckles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series on this list. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

From Portgas D. Ace to Marco Bodt: Here are 10 anime characters who have freckles

1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

Ace is arguably the most popular among anime characters with freckles (Image via Toei Animation)

Ace was always one of the most popular anime characters from the moment he made his introduction in One Piece due to his design, his fire powers, his connection with Luffy, and his charisma. And those little freckles on his face were also a very unique element that, as mentioned earlier, is not very common in the medium.

Of course, Ace also became a very divisive character in the series due to the way author Eiichiro Oda handled his death in the Marineford Arc, falling into an obvious taunt by Akainu. That has made a lot of people dislike the son of the King of the Pirates but his popularity is still quite high.

2. Izuku "Deku" Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Deku is another example of a character with freckles (Image via Bones)

Deku is not only one of the few anime characters with freckles who has gained a considerable amount of popularity but he is also probably the only major protagonist in the medium with that trait. While difficult to confirm, it is possible to argue that the freckles add to the "nerd vibe" that author Kohei Horikoshi was trying to convey earlier in the series.

Be that as it may, there is no denying that Deku has been a divisive protagonist across the My Hero Academia series. Some love him, some hate him, and others are indifferent to him, with the element of having several Quirks being a strongly controversial element from the moment that concept was introduced.

3. Hiyori Sarugaki (Bleach)

One of those anime characters with freckles and an underrated one (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiyori is one of those examples where anime characters have a lot of potential but are not used to their fullest. She made a strong first impression in the early stages of the Arrancar Arc of Bleach, being part of the Visored, but author Tite Kubo, beyond some fun gags involving her character, has never given her a moment to shine.

Part of this perception is because she is Kisuke Urahara's Lieutenant, arguably the second-in-command of the Visoreds after Shinji, and her full mastery of the Hollow mask gives her an edge over most Shinigami. She also has a temper and is very feisty, so it is a shame she has never gotten a proper moment to shine in Bleach.

4. Marco Bodt (Attack on Titan)

Another one of those anime characters with freckles (Image via Wit Studio)

It is fair to say that Marco doesn't fall under the category of "popular anime characters" but he is from one of the most popular anime series of all time, Attack on Titan, so he has a place here. Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that he had a very unique role in the story, all things considered.

Marco was one of the few happy and optimistic characters in the series, which was something that made him stand out from the rest to some degree. However, his fate was definitely cruel and served as a reminder of the bleak nature of the series as a whole.

5. Tadashi Yamaguchi (Haikyuu!!)

A very good character who deserves more attention (Image via Production I.G.)

One of the biggest strengths of Haikyuu!! as a series is the focus on characters and how the entirety of the Karasuno team begins to develop a friendship and connection that relates to the viewer or reader. Within that group, Tadashi is someone who stands out from the rest not only because of his freckles but also because of his role as one of those insecure anime characters.

Tadashi struggled a lot with confidence issues during his stint in the series and begins to grow as the story progresses, which is a refreshing contrast to the rest of the team. This is a good portrayal because self-confidence is an issue that a lot of people in real life tend to struggle with.

6. Tsukimi Kurashita (Princess Jellyfish)

Another one of those popular anime characters with freckles (Image via Brain's Base)

Tsukimi's character is connected heavily to her appearance since she views herself as ugly, despite the fact that the rest of the cast in Princess Jellyfish doesn't align with that vision. Elements such as her glasses, wide eyes, and freckles make her one of those anime characters who are deemed cute by a lot of fans.

Be that as it may, part of Tsukimi's journey across the series comprises learning to love herself and find the confidence to succeed in life. This is particularly challenging in the early stages of the story but it is also why her growth is so enjoyable to watch throughout the anime.

7. Anne (Anne of Green Gables)

One of those anime characters with freckles (Image via Nippon Animation)

Anime characters don't always come in the shape or form of adaptations from manga but there are examples such as the late 70s production, Anne of the Green Gables, which comes from the novel written by Lucy Maud Montgomery. While there have been several adaptations of Anne's journey with the Cuthberts, the 1979 film is the best one.

Her freckles add to the endearing nature of Anne, who is always very curious and friendly, which is something that becomes quite prominent throughout the story. Her story is aimed at children but there is a lot of heart to her journey and people should give this film a chance.

8. Paprika (Paprika)

An underrated example (Image via Madhouse)

Paprika is one of the several Satoshi Kon-penned anime movies that have transcended the medium and this 2006 is one of the finest out there. In that regard, Paprika, the titled character, is an alter-ego of psychiatrist Atsuko Chiba and appears in people's dreams.

The character of Paprika is also quite different from Chiba but also has another look, which is a good reference to the differences between the two of them. And it is one of those nice, little hints of what she is going to do in the movie.

9. Ja'far (Magi)

Ja'far has freckles and a temper (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Magi, in general, is a very underrated series but Ja'far might be one of the most underrated characters in the entire franchise. Being Sinbad's right-hand man, Ja'far is one of those anime characters who has a lot on his plate but he manages to make do with what he has.

Of course, one of the standout elements of Ja'far's are his signature freckles, which are something that no one else in Magi has. Coupled with his short-tempered personality and his interesting abilities, this is a character who deserves a lot more attention.

10. Kenji Miyazawa (Bungo Stray Dogs)

The Bungo Stray Dogs series has a lot of interesting characters and while the main cast is a very good example of that, Kenji Miyazawa is a very good example of a simple yet compelling individual. When it comes to anime characters, Kenji is a very interesting demonstration of how to write someone happy and positive without making them feel repetitive.

Since he is from a rural village, Kenji often struggles with life in the big city and a lot of social interactions, often in a very comedic manner. However, he is a character who is meant to be likable and his design helps in that regard, especially with his freckles.

Final thoughts

Anime characters with freckles are something quite unique when it comes to designs because they are a rarity in the medium. However, what makes these characters stand out is not due to them just having freckles but rather the fact that they have interesting personalities, their abilities, and the roles they have in the stories.