Haikyuu!! final movie unveils new key visual ahead of premiere

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the official staff for the Haikyuu!! final movie unveiled a new poster before the movie's premiere on February 16, 2024. The illustration features all 21 Karasuno and Nekoma members, enhancing the anticipation for the film's release.

Haikyuu!! final movie, titled Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, serves as a two-part theatrical conclusion to the anime. The movie will adapt the events, starting from Chapter 291 of Haruichi Furudate's manga, and focus on Karasuno High's decisive game against Nekoma High.

The new poster for the Haikyuu!! final movie features all 21 members from Karasuno and Nekoma High

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the Haikyuu!! anime unveiled a new key visual for the Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. Based on the original work by Haruichi Furudate, the illustration showcases all 21 members of Karasuno and Nekoma High.

The poster reveals 12 members of Karausno High School, including Shoyo Hinata, Tobio Kageyama, Yuu Nishinoya, Ryunosuke Tanaka, Koshi Sugawara, Asahi, Kei Tsukishima, and others. They all look excited, ready to face their opponents in the all-important game.

Haikyuu!! Final movie poster (Image via Production I.G)

On the other side of the spectrum, the visual depicts the nine Nekoma High players, including their MVP, Kenma Kozume, Tetsuro Kuro, Morisuke Yaku, Taketora Yamamoto, Nobuyuki Kai, and others.

Similar to the Karasuno High Team, the Nekoma players look determined to assert their authority on the volleyball court. The contrasting jerseys of Karasuno (Black) and Nekoma High (Red) look fabulous when seen against the vibrant sky and a pole in the background.

Kenma Kozume, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

Additionally, the background art reveals a garbage dump with the silhouettes of a cat and crow drawn on the backs of both teams. The visual also shows a catchphrase that reads as such, when translated:

"A banquet of fate, it's finally opening!"

Besides the poster, the official team behind the Haikyuu!! Final movie has announced that the film will be simultaneously released in IMAX on February 16, 2024, in Japan. Since IMAX uses the latest video production technology, the audience will get to watch the movie in breathtaking quality at the theaters.

Cast and Staff for the Haikyuu!! final movie

Under Production IG Studio, Susumu Mitsunaka is both directing and writing the scripts for the movie. Notably, the upcoming movie will see the original cast members of the Haikyuu!! anime reprising their roles. As such, Ayumu Murase returns to play Shoyo Hinata, while Kaito Ishikawa stars as Tobio Kageyama.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya

Yuuki Kaji as Kenma Kozume

Koki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima

Yuichi Nakamura as Tetsuro Kuro

Miyu Irino as Koshi Sugawara

Yu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka

Soma Saito as Tadashi Yamaguchi

Yoshima Hosoya as Asahi Azamane

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Haikyuu!! movie will animate the eagerly anticipated battle between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High. The film is set to be a sequel to the TV anime's fourth season. As such, the events will follow right after Karasuno's victory against Inarizaki High.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.