As Bleach TYBW continues to amaze viewers with its incredible plot and animation quality, fans are left in awe of the anime series. In addition, through its episodes up to this point, the Bleach TYBW has also demonstrated some significant character growth. However, there are some characters about whom they wish to learn more, such as Visored, whether or not they appear in Bleach TYBW.

In the manga and anime series Bleach, the Visored are a group of Shinigami who have undergone Aizen's Hollowification experiments and gained Hollow abilities. The Visored were previously captains and lieutenants of Gotei-13 and were found guilty of breaking the taboo of obtaining Hollow powers. They were given the death penalty. In order to keep them safe, Kisuke Urahara decided to transport them to the Human World.

Now, since the Visored was last seen aiding the Shinigamis and battling Aizen and his army, there are some who haven't started Bleach TYBW and have been curious as to whether or not Visored exists in Bleach Thousand-year Blood War.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War series.

Visored exists in Bleach TYBW and will play an important role

Do the Visored exist in Bleach TYBW? explained (Image via Pierrot)

To the delight of viewers, Visored are present in Bleach TYBW. Along with that, Shinji, Rose, and Kensei rejoined the Gotei 13 and resumed their previous roles as captains after the war with Aizen. This was seen in The Lost Substitute Shinigami arc. Furthermore, Shinji was given more attention than the other Gotei 13 captains as the Bleach Thousand-year Blood War anime got underway.

Along with these three, it was also revealed that Mashiro had been appointed co-lieutenant of the 9th Division alongside Shuhei Hisagi after the Wandenreich launched their initial invasion. As Bleach TYBW went on, viewers also learned that the show featured only these Visored and not the rest of Visored. To this end, it can be said that the rest of the Visored choose to remain in the Human World.

However, with the recent release of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1, viewers were able to catch a glimpse of the rest of the Visored. This occurred as Hiyori argued with Shinji about ordering something before Shinji hung up on her. Hiyori then enlisted the assistance of her fellow Visored and reluctantly accepted the request to correct the distortion between Soul Society and the Human World.

♣️ 𝐋𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝐌𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 ♣️ Road to 1K @SeaBreezeNerd Lmao oh man it’s so good to see the Visoreds again, Shinji and Hiyori’s relationship is still the same as always. And it looks like he needs them for a very important task, hopefully I’ll get to see more of them throughout this part. Lmao oh man it’s so good to see the Visoreds again, Shinji and Hiyori’s relationship is still the same as always. And it looks like he needs them for a very important task, hopefully I’ll get to see more of them throughout this part. #BLEACH

However, these are not the only times viewers will be able to watch the Visored. In fact, the Visored will be crucial to the ongoing plot because they will visit Soul Society to assist Urahara in getting ready to enter the Soul King Palace through a gateway. Furthermore, as the captains and lieutenants will learn of Urahara's plan to enter the Soul King Palace, Visored will then begin disseminating the substance derived from the distortions in the Human World.

This will be done to provide the Shinigami with energy to use before being told to don shihakusho. Following that, Urahara will order the remaining Visored—Hiyori, Lisa, Hachigen, and Love—to join the Gotei 13 and visit the Soul King Palace with him and the others. Not only that but after Ukitake will give his life to save the hurt Soul King, the Visored will make up for the loss of his powerful Reiatsu and will stabilise the gateway.

Final thoughts

Bonney @BonneySensei



#BLEACH #ブリーチ I know this is how Hiyori acts with just about everyone, but it's funnier when it's with Shinji!

Now that it is known that Visored exists in Bleach TYBW, fans can buckle up and prepare to see their favourite Visored in action soon. The Visored will be doing all of the aforementioned things as well as taking on a significant enemy in the TYBW arc.

Viewers will also be pleased to learn that Lisa will formally join the Gotei 13 and take on the role of 8th Division captain sometime in the future. As a result, there will be sufficient opportunities for fans to watch Visored.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.