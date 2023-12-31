Is Magi anime inspired by the Arabian Nights? Explained

The Magi anime, aka Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, is a widely popular fantasy shonen series that debuted in 2012. The anime introduces an array of intriguing characters, including Aladdin, Alibaba, and Sinbad, who originate in the tales of Middle Eastern myths and legends featured in the pages of the Arabian Nights.

Considering the substantial influence of Arabian culture in the anime’s setting and the characters sharing the same names as found in these traditional folktales, fans have questions such as: Is the Magi anime inspired by the Arabian Nights?

The influence of Arabian folktales in the plot of Magi Anime

Expand Tweet

The Arabian Nights, otherwise known as One Thousand and One Nights, is a collection of approximately 200 Arabian legends and folklore, each depicting the individual adventures of specific characters.

While the main framework of the Magi anime aligns with the narrative of these folktales and maintains the essential traits of the original characters, the main plot of the series deviates significantly.

Alibaba and Aladdin as seen in Magi (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

While it can be surmised that Magi is an anime inspired by Arabian Nights, the storyline takes a more fictional and distinct direction, focusing more on the shonen action-adventure genre. The portrayal of the folk stories and the characters diverge in several instances in the anime.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic: An anime inspired by the Arabian Nights

Characters from the Magi anime (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

The story of this anime unfolds in an ancient Middle Eastern world filled with magic, magicians, and djinns. At its core is the journey of Aladdin, a youthful magi (magician) seeking his true identity. Along the way, Aladdin crosses paths with Alibaba Saluja, and together, they embark on a captivating adventure.

Their mission revolves around saving their world from slavers and oppressors, helping the poor, and liberating people from slavery. Their journey takes flight with liberating a slave girl named Morgiana, who becomes an integral part of their journey.

As their adventures unfold, they encounter Sinbad, the King of Sindria and leader of the Seven Seas Alliance, a character whose role becomes pivotal in the storyline.

Sinbad, as seen in the Magi anime (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

The tales in the Arabian Nights have depicted the stories of Alibaba and Morgiana in a manner distinct from their portrayal in the anime. Notably, the anime also introduces the character Cassim, who, in the original folklore, is Alibaba's brother and meets his demise.

However, in the anime, Cassim is depicted as Alibaba's childhood friend, sharing a brotherly bond between them. The anime’s Cassim also meets his end eventually, although the circumstances surrounding his death differ from the original tale.

Similarly, Sinbad, originally a sailor from Baghdad in folklore, undergoes a different presentation in the anime. The same holds true for Aladdin, as the anime diverges from the original legends in its depiction of these iconic characters.

Expand Tweet

Undoubtedly, this anime inspired by the Arabian Nights retains a noticeable connection to the source stories, yet the anime plot places a greater emphasis on the fictional and fantasy aspects, mythical creatures such as djinn and monsters.

The inclusion of characters from distinct legends and intertwining their stories in the narrative of the Magi anime adds a captivating essence to the storytelling. Furthermore, the anime introduces elements of humor and goofiness, contributing to a lighthearted atmosphere throughout the viewer experience.

The convergence of these diverse elements – the blend of fantasy, humor, and mythical elements enhances the overall appeal and richness of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.