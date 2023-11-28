10 best adventure anime you can't afford to miss

Adventure anime offers viewers thrilling stories filled with action, drama, and imagination. They take us on epic journeys to fantastical worlds where characters go on quests, fight battles, and overcome challenges.

For anime fans looking for entertainment, excitement, and stories that sweep them off their feet, adventure anime delivers all that and more. The genre has created some of the most legendary and seminal anime series that have captivated fans for decades.

From classics like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece to newer hits like Demon Slayer, adventure anime have something for everyone. The stories showcase sweeping vistas, mythical beasts, heroes embarking on epic journeys, and villains to overcome.

If you are looking for an anime that quickens the pulse and transports the viewer to astonishing worlds, read on for our picks of the top ten adventure anime you should add to your watchlist.

Best adventure anime that you shouldn't miss out on

10. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

In an alchemical world where magic and science intertwine, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric search for the mythical Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed attempt at human transmutation.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood delivers clever adventures combined with moving drama as the brothers confront morally complex questions. They meet unforgettable characters and sinister schemers in their dangerous quest across the nation of Amestris.

With elevated stakes, spectacular alchemical battles, and enduring themes of redemption and sacrifice, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood deserves its reputation as one of the most celebrated adventure anime in history. Its masterful storytelling will rivet both long-time anime fans and newcomers.

9. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

The anime fandom exploded into the mainstream when Attack on Titan premiered its kinetic action and arresting visuals to the world. Viewers were instantly hooked to the struggles of the last remnants of humanity living within concentric walls guarding them from grotesque, man-eating Titans.

Protagonist Eren Jaeger joins an elite squad to combat the Titan threat while uncovering haunting secrets about their walled world and the origin of the Titans. With its complex characters and increasing reveals that subvert expectations, Attack on Titan builds into a titanic tapestry exploring human nature.

Backed by exhilarating aerial maneuvers using vertical maneuvering gear, the series delivers some of anime’s most stunning animation and heart-pounding battles. As the mystery expands into branching plot lines and political intrigue, one thing remains constant - Attack on Titan will leave viewers hungry for more.

8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

The global sensation Demon Slayer instantly captured the hearts of new generations of anime fans. Kind-hearted Tanjiro trains tirelessly after demons slaughter his family, and his sister Nezuko turned into one. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps on an epic quest to fight the demonic scourge threatening Japan and turn Nezuko back into a human.

With its infectious mix of exhilarating sword battles, lovable characters, relationship drama, and gorgeous animation bringing 1910s Japan to life, Demon Slayer deserves every bit of acclaim it has amassed. Tanjiro’s journey takes him and Nezuko through stunning vistas from mountaintops blanketed in snow to eerie wastelands filled with creepy supernatural foes.

And that’s only the beginning of the adventures as more powerful threats emerge. Both long-time anime lovers and newcomers alike will find plenty to enjoy in this massively appealing adventure anime.

7. Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Hayao Miyazaki soared to new imaginative heights when he created the magical girl fantasy classic Spirited Away. The coming-of-age tale enchanted viewers worldwide with its creative spirit world bursting with fantastical creatures ranging from witches to animated lamps.

Protagonist Chihiro takes an unexpectedly dangerous turn when she becomes trapped working at a bathhouse for spirits after her parents are transformed into pigs. To survive in this strange realm and rescue her parents, Chihiro must draw courage from within and learn the ways of the spirit world.

Blending whimsical and scary creatures inspired by Japanese mythology with a resonating message about growing up, Spirited Away captured fans’ hearts to become the highest-grossing film in Japanese history. Its gorgeous art and animated wizardry make it an essential viewing for adventure anime fans.

6. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Calling all fans of sci-fi space adventures - Cowboy Bebop is the anime classic for you. Set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, this adventure anime series follows a ragtag crew of bounty hunters led by ultra-cool Spike Spiegel.

Spike and his partners take on dangerous missions, capturing intergalactic criminals by flying through space on their ship called the Bebop. Blending space-western action with a noir style, memorable characters, thrilling dogfights in space, and a killer jazz-infused soundtrack, Cowboy Bebop enters the pantheon of all-time great anime.

While episodic, the series builds an overarching plot and backstories for characters, culminationg in a shocking finale. Packed with style, spirit, tragedy, and soul, Cowboy Bebop is a space adventure not to be missed.

5. Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

Mecha anime combines war, politics, and rebellion in Code Geass, one of the smartest adventure anime ever created. Protagonist antihero Lelouch becomes embroiled in an uprising against the Holy Britannian Empire after gaining the power of absolute obedience, dubbed Geass.

With devilish wit, Lelouch takes on the persona of Zero and leads an impassioned rebellion as knightmare frames (piloted mechs) clash in thrilling battles. Unafraid to confront complex moral questions, Code Geass offers intellectual excitement and geopolitical intrigue to match its kinetic warfare as Lelouch tries to create his vision of justice.

From school campuses to global conflicts, Code Geass takes widescreen entertainment to operatic heights with unpredictable plot twists, multifaceted characters, and provocative themes that will leave a lasting impression.

4. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works (Image via Ufotable)

Mythic mores and legendary lore fuel the high-octane fantasy action of Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works. Modern-day mage Shirou Emiya finds himself drawn into a secret tournament between mythic heroes from across history summoned to battle for the coveted Holy Grail.

Paired with the powerful knight-class servant Rin Tohsaka, Shirou faces down legendary figures like Medusa and Heracles. Backed by gorgeous animation bringing stunning effects and landscapes to life, Unlimited Blade Works delivers heart-pounding fantasy action spiced with humor and romance.

As deeper connections between the past and present cast are uncovered, Shirou confronts his ideals about heroism with the realities of war. The captivating fight choreography, iconic character design, and imaginative world-building cement Unlimited Blade Works as a standout action-packed fable.

3. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before authoring the classic Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi made his first masterwork with Yu Yu Hakusho. When delinquent Yusuke Urameshi dies while saving someone, he gets a second shot at life by becoming a spirit detective investigating supernatural phenomena.

Yusuke teams with comrades Kuwabara, Kurama, and Hiei to take on psychics, demons, and monsters threatening humanity. Combining paranormal cases with emotional character journeys and thrilling martial arts battles, Yu Yu Hakusho enraptured a generation of fans with its action and heart.

The Dark Tournament arc pitting Yusuke’s team against vile demons remains a legendary shonen storyline. With multifaceted characters, clever plots, and captivating animation, Yu Yu Hakusho deserves classic status in the adventure genre.

2. Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

The grandfather of adventure anime, Dragon Ball Z set the template that decades of shonen action series followed. Son Goku and his allies defend Earth across sagas, spanning galaxies as they combat ever-more powerful foes ranging from Saiyan warriors to androids to magical demons.

Each new story arc raises the stakes exponentially, with heroes pushing their martial arts abilities to superhuman levels. Fans around the world are connected to the engaging blend of humor, riveting combat, sacrifice, and characters overcoming extreme odds through determination.

The anime is packed with iconic moments seared into anime history, from Goku’s first Super Saiyan transformation to the climactic beam struggle against demon overlord Cell. Dragon Ball Z’s nonstop action and imagination will enthrall new viewers today as much as older fans who grew up watching the Saiyan raised on Earth push his limits to protect our world time and again.

1. One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Sailing the endless Grand Line sea to claim the ultimate treasure known as One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy stands tall as an icon of adventure anime. Alongside his swashbuckling Straw Hat Pirate crew, Luffy has captured fans’ imaginations for over 20 years with a story that keeps raising the stakes and expanding in scale.

With over 1000 anime episodes and counting, One Piece’s epic world-building creates a boundless realm. It is packed with quirky characters, kingdoms with unique cultures, secret histories intertwining mythic lore, and earth-shaking revelations. It is full of elements that make the series addictively enthralling week to week.

Matching the exponential story growth is dynamic fight animation and powerful moments of camaraderie, tragedy, and triumph that profoundly resonate. Anchored by themes of following dreams and protecting one’s sense of family, One Piece remains peerless as an ongoing adventure anime saga.

Conclusion

This list only scratches the surface of adventure anime’s illustrious landscape. Hopefully, these titles will give a sampler platter to pique interest and send viewers charting their own epic quests.

Whether you crave coming-of-age sagas, espionage thrillers, space operas, martial arts battles, supernatural combat, steampunk worlds with pirates and alchemists, or magical escapades, adventure anime has something spectacular in store.

With limitless imagination fueling creators’ ambitions to raise the bar, this genre keeps fans perpetually dazzled and asking for more. So set sail across dimensions, back in time, or off into space, and let adventure anime take you on an unforgettable ride. The most extraordinary journeys await.

