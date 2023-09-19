Will there be a third season of the Magi anime? Continuation possibilities, explored

The Magi anime was a very unique series back in the mid-2010s. It combined classic shonen tropes with Middle Eastern myths, creating a more peculiar take on the latter. In the anime, Aladdin and Alibaba's journey starts as very hopeful and innocent, only to become a lot more complex and difficult as they face several threats along the way.

However, despite the positive reception that the Magi anime has received over the years, it only ran for two seasons, which is a point of discussion even today. After all, the source material is there, the interest was there at the time, and it was a series that could have been seized a lot more by A-1 Pictures. That is why, even to this day, fans are asking if a third season is possible.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magi anime.

The Magi anime and why there wasn't a third season

At first glance, it's difficult to understand why the Magi anime didn't continue and didn't fully adapt the entirety of Shinobu Ohtaka's manga. The series had a very solid main cast - especially with Aladdin and Alibaba - the world-building was interesting, and considering how Ohtaka was taking inspiration from Middle Eastern culture, the story had a feel that was very different from typical shonen anime.

However, the anime ran from 2013 to 2014 with two seasons by A-1 Pictures and was quickly shelved, with very little information regarding a potential third season or any other development. Ohtaka ended the manga in 2017, so there was enough source material to continue, but there wasn't any information about it.

Simply put, the project stopped and there is no indication that the Magi anime is going to return. This can be considered as weird because the manga was selling well even during its conclusion and a Magi play took place in Japan. Therefore, despite there being an interest in the franchise, a third season of the anime is yet to be announced.

The appeal of the series and its future

The world of Magi has these strange structures known as Dungeons, which are places where the normal laws of humanity and physics don't apply. They are guarded by beings known as Djinns, who can grant power to those who conquer their respective Dungeons.

Alibaba and Aladdin, two young men, embark on a journey to accomplish said goal.

Magi anime had a lot of people interested because the world-building and the battle system was very unique, especially considering how most shonen series tend to go. Plus, as mentioned earlier, the Middle East setting helped to set a different mood when compared to other series that tend to take place in Japan or a fictional world - and perhaps that influenced the opinion of Japanese audiences back when it was airing.

The franchise as a whole has had a lot of interest and appeal over the years, so while there hasn't been any information regarding a comeback, it shouldn't be ruled out. Manga and anime franchises tend to return when they are least expected to, with Tite Kubo's Bleach and the recent adaptation of its final arc by Studio Pierrot being the greatest example of that notion.

Final thoughts

There is very little chance that the Magi anime is going to have a third season in the near future and there are no major reasons as to why the series didn't continue. It's a shame considering the series' quality and how that manga deserved a full-blown adaptation but there is no certainty of what the future holds regarding this franchise, so another season can't be fully ruled out.

