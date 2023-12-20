10 Anime Movies you need to watch before 2023 ends

In the realm of animated storytelling, there have been countless anime movies that have captivated fans all over the world with their engaging narrative, stunning visuals, and unique forms of storytelling.

From heartwarming tales that tug at the heartstrings of the viewers to epic adventures that transport the viewers to fantastical worlds, the past few decades have witnessed a vast range of anime movies that left an indelible mark on people all over the world.

As the year 2023 approaches its end, there is certainly no better time to dive into the vast world of animated storytelling and witness the rich tapestry of emotions, adventures, and storytelling that the anime movies have to offer. That said, let's take a look at the 10 anime movies that you need to watch before the end of 2023.

10 must-see Anime movies that fans should watch before the end of 2023

1) Your Name

Your Name is definitely one of the best anime movies of all time (image via CoMix Wave Films)

Widely regarded as Makoto Shinkai's masterpiece, Your Name has etched its name in the world as one of the most profitable and popular anime movies of all time. Its breathtaking visuals, gripping storyline, and memorable characters tugged at the heartstrings of every viewer.

The story revolves around two teenagers, Mitsuha and Taki, who one day wake up to find that they have mysteriously swapped bodies. It is a heartfelt story about love, fate, and connection across time that has received critical acclaim from fans worldwide.

2) Spirited Away

Spirited Away is the first anime movie to win an Academy Award(image via Studio Ghibli)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away is undisputably a masterpiece that has captivated viewers globally since its release in 2001. It stands as one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed movies of all time.

The story follows Chihiro Ogino, a reluctant young girl who, along with her parents, accidentally enters a magical realm. After her parents are transformed into pigs due to their greed, Chihiro navigates through the magical world and undergoes several trials to save her parents. It is the only anime movie to date that has won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

3) Akira

Akira is considered to be one of the greatest anime movies ever (image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Author/director Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira had a massive impact on the world of animated storytelling when it came out in the '80s. Set three decades after Japan was devastated by a nuclear attack, it follows the story of Shoutaro Kaneda, the leader of a biker gang, who's on a mission to save his close friend, Tetsuo Shima, from a government experiment after the latter develops psychic powers. The movie is set in a dystopian future, which allows for exploration of themes such as societal decay, power, and corruption.

4) Grave of the Fireflies

Grave of the Fireflies movie (image via Studio Ghibli)

A three-decades-old film, Grave of the Fireflies tells a hauntingly beautiful yet tragic story set in Japan during the final months of World War 2. The story revolves around a teenage boy named Setia and his younger sister Setsuko and their struggles to survive amidst the devastating aftermath of the war. It has received critical praise for its depiction of the harsh realities brought about by the war and is considered to be one of the best anime movies of all time.

5) Ghosh in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell movie (image via Production I.G)

Set in the year 2029, where humans can cybernetically enhance themselves, the narrative of Ghost in the Shell follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, who works for a special-ops unit known as Sector 9. Tasked with investigating the notorious hacker named Puppet Master, who managed to breach and infiltrate the government firewalls, Kusanagi delves into a complex web of conspiracies and existential questions.

The movie is renowned for its gripping storyline and breathtaking visuals, as it presents a cyberpunk world with futuristic landscapes and high-tech gadgets.

6) Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue, which is one of the most intriguing and complex anime movies (image via Studio Madhouse)

In the world of animated storytelling, Perfect Blue serves as a true psychological horror movie that intricately showcases the downsides associated with fame. Directed by Satoshi Kon, the movie revolves around the life of a former pop idol, Mima Kirigoe, who becomes the target of a stalker.

Perfect Blue is renowned for its exploration of themes such as obsession, identity, and the blurred lines between reality and illusion. Revered as a hauntingly beautiful movie, it is bound to leave the viewers in a state of shock and questioning themselves by the end.

7) Weathering With You

Weathering With You movie (image via CoMix Wave Films)

Another beautiful film by the legendary director Makoto Shinkai, Weathering With You is a visually captivating and emotionally resonant story about love, sacrifice, and the consequences of going against nature. It centers around a teenager named Hodaka, who comes across Hina, a girl with the ability to control weather, in a chance encounter.

As the two decide to open a business by using Hina's ability, they soon learn that manipulating nature would result in dire consequences for them. It is considered to be one of the best anime movies of all time by viewers and is certain to tug at the heartstrings of every viewer.

8) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time(image via Studio Madhouse)

Released in 2006, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is one of the most heartfelt anime movies that explores the concept of time travel and deals with the consequences of altering the past. The story revolves around Makoto Konno, a high school girl who gains the ability to leap backward through time.

Although she initially uses this ability for personal gain, she soon realizes the impact that her actions have on the lives of the people around her and is forced to deal with the weight of her choices. The movie is a beautiful exploration of cause and effect and how seemingly insignificant changes can result in dire consequences.

9) My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro is considered to be one of the best anime movies of the '80s (image via Studio Ghibli)

Another work of Hayano Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro is a timeless masterpiece that was released in 1988. It is a heartwarming and enchanting story that has captivated fans all over the world for over three decades.

The story focuses on two young sisters, Mei and Satsuki, who move to the countryside with their father in order to be closer to their mother, who is recovering from a disease at a nearby hospital. As they settle into their new rural home, the two sisters soon discover that their neighborhood is inhabited by friendly spirits and creatures, with the most notable one being a gigantic but gentle forest spirit named Totoro.

10) I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is one of the most tragic yet beautiful anime movies (image via Studio VOLN)

Released in 2018, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is one of the most emotional and heartbreaking anime movies of all time. It has received worldwide appreciation from fans due to its bittersweet exploration of friendship, fragility, and the loss of a loved one.

The movie focuses on the unlikely relationship between an antisocial high school boy named Haruki Shiga and Sakura Yamauchi, an outgoing and cheerful girl who was revealed to be suffering from a terminal pancreatic illness. Due to her days being numbered, Sakura decides to spend the rest of her days with Haruki, who accidentally stumbled upon her diary and learned about her illness. The two eventually form a deep relationship as they learn to appreciate the value of living life to the fullest through their shared experiences.

Final Thoughts

Each of the above-listed movies offers diverse genres, captivating storytelling, and incredible animation that will continue to be appreciated by fans in the years to come. Despite providing a timeless viewing experience, fans should give these movies a watch at least once to perfectly close out the eventful year of 2023.