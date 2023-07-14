Ghost in the Shell watch order explained

Ghost in the Shell watch order is one of the most common questions in the anime community. The legendary cyberpunk franchise has had a lot of different adaptations, even going as far as having actress Scarlett Johansson play the lead in a live-action movie. So, it's no surprise that many people want to give this series a chance.

However, what is the Ghost in the Shell watch order? How can people get the most out of the adaptations? There are a lot of different movies and interpretations of the franchise, with many of the adaptations following their own canon, which sometimes makes it difficult for newcomers. But there is a way to watch and understand them without much issue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Ghost in the Shell series.

The perfect Ghost in the Shell watch order

1. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

The eternal classic adaptation (Image via Production I.G.).

What better way to start than with a classic? The 1995 animated movie was the one that became a generational phenomenon in the world of sci-fi and turned Ghost in the Shell into a household name. Even James Cameron, the legendary director of the Terminator franchise, called it the first sci-fi animated movie to reach the height of artistic cinema.

Motoko Kusanagi's story and her quest for the Puppet Master are, by and large, the same as the manga, although the movie does take some liberties to make the plot shorter for obvious reasons. However, the philosophical themes of identity and humanity remain the same for all to see.

This is the best starting point because it gives newcomers a greater understanding of the franchise and is the best adaptation the franchise has had.

2. Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence (2004)

A loose sequel to the first film (Image via Production I.G. and Studio Ghibli).

This is when things get interesting regarding the Ghost in the Shell watch order. The franchise as a whole doesn't have a very solid canon when it comes to the adaptations; they are mostly their own thing. However, products such as Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence are a loose sequel to the 1995 film, even going as far as being done by the same studio, Production I.G.

While the first film was set in 2029, this one takes place in 2032. It tells the story of Public Security Section 9 cybernetic operative Batou and an agent called Togusa. They have to deal with a case that is a bit of an aftermath of the original film, although the story moves in another direction.

The movie has received varying reviews and has been divisive, to say the least. However, it was also the first attempt at something different after the critical success of the original film.

3. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002-2006)

Another major inclusion in the Ghost in the Shell watch order (Image via Production I.G.)

While it has been commonly accepted that the 1995 movie is the franchise's peak when it comes to the adaptations, the 2002 anime series, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, is widely regarded as a close second.

The series shows a lot of different missions in Public Security Section 9 as they have to deal with several cyber terrorists, with Motoko again having a major role in the story. The anime also has a lot more room to develop certain characters and plot ideas, which many fans have celebrated.

4. Ghost in the Shell: Solid State Society (2006)

A key point in the Ghost in the Shell watch order (Image via Production I.G. and Bandai).

As mentioned earlier, the Ghost in the Shell watch order can be confusing because the connections and canon between each adaptation are very loose. Simply put, a person doesn't need to watch the 1995 film to understand the following adaptations, for example. However, Ghost in the Shell: Solid State Society is a direct sequel to the 2002 anime adaptation.

It's been two years since the events of the anime, and now Togusa is in charge of the operations at Public Security Section 9. The organization has grown a lot bigger and has a lot more on its plate, which is explored throughout the film. This could be a decent sequel for those who watched and enjoyed the anime series.

5. Ghost in the Shell: Arise (2015)

A reboot in the Ghost in the Shell watch order (Image via Production I.G.).

This is where things in Ghost in the Shell get messy for many fans and newcomers. The franchise did a series of five OVAs in 2015 called Ghost in the Shell: Arise. These OVAs are reimaginings and a reboot of the elements of the franchise, which have been divisive, to say the least.

For example, the events of the story now take place in 2027, not 2029, and a lot of the major characters have different character designs. There are some important changes in the plot, which, by and large, haven't been well-received by fans over the years.

6. Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie (2015)

A sequel to the reboot (Image via Production I.G.).

The 2015 movie is a sequel to the events of the OVAs. It shows Motoko Kusanagi leading her faction of the Public Security Section 9 to discover who murdered the Prime Minister of Japan. This movie is a direct continuation of the events of the final OVA of the reboot. It ties many loose ends that the episode had, which is the film's main focus.

7. Ghost in the Shell (2017)

A disappointing adaptation (Image via Paramount Pictures).

Western films based on manga and anime properties tend to struggle in terms of quality and commercial success, and the 2017 Ghost in the Shell movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, was no different. While there was an attempt to do justice to the source material, the quality simply wasn't there.

The 2017 film has nothing to do with the previous adaptations if anyone wants to adhere to the Ghost in the Shell watch order. It is extremely independent of the rest of the franchise, and someone can watch it without any previous knowledge of the series. However, it would be recommended to have some knowledge to understand certain elements a lot better.

Final thoughts

All that needs to be known about the Ghost in the Shell watch order (Image via Production I.G.).

Ghost in the Shell watch order can be a bit daunting at first, but it also has a degree of consistency. This is one of the richest and most complex series in the entirety of the manga and anime industry, so it's not surprising that it has enjoyed a lot of different adaptations over the years. And while not every single one has been a hit, they all have something worth praising.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.