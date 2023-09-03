How to read Ghost in the Shell manga? Complete read order, explained

Written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow, the Ghost in the Shell manga has gained massive popularity to the point of being labeled as a cult classic. This Japanese cyberpunk franchise has various adaptations, including anime films, television series, and video games.
The manga comprises of three volumes, narrating the story of Public Security Section 9, a fictional counter-cyberterrorist organization. Led by Major Motoko Kusanagi, this group operates in mid-21st century Japan. Aside from the plot and well fleshed-out characters, the manga is popular for its thematic structure as it explores concepts like artificial intelligence, consciousness, and the existence of humanity.
The Ghost in the Shell manga has three volumes, but they are not to be read according to their publication years
While the franchise does not follow a complicated pattern, the three volumes of Ghost in the Shell manga is to not to be read chronologically, i.e., the years of publication. Thus, the reading order is as follows:
- Ghost in the Shell (1991)
- Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor (2003)
- Ghost in the Shell 2: Man-Machine Interface (2001)
The Ghost in the Shell manga series serves as the original source material for the franchise, while the anime adaptations take a more loosely based approach. As such, it is highly recommended to read the manga series before delving into the anime adaptations. By doing this, it ensures a deeper understanding and appreciation of the stories presented.
Plot of the Ghost in the Shell manga
The Ghost in the Shell manga is set in a future where technology has been deeply integrated into society. Cybernetic implants have become commonplace, which is no longer considered unusual. The core storyline revolves around Major Motoko Kusanagi's pursuit of a cyber-criminal known as The Puppeteer (referred to as The Puppet Master in the film), whose true identity remains a mystery.
Against the backdrop of artificial intelligence and humanity, the storyline revolves around a police investigation targeted at the Puppet Master, a notorious hacker with mind-controlling abilities. Major Kusanagi and her team from Public Security Section 9 are assigned the vital task of apprehending this malevolent figure and ensuring justice prevails.
As they become more invested into the plot, they come across various cyber-criminals and delve into the intricate dynamics between humans and machines. The Ghost in the Shell manga series introduces a diverse set of characters who form part of the Public Security Section 9. Aside from Major Motoko Kusanagi, there are Togusa, Batou, Borma, Ishikawa, Paz, and Saito.
Given how the plot-driven storyline becomes engaging because of its characters, it makes the Ghost in the Shell manga a captivating masterpiece that stimulates philosophical contemplation and captivates the visual senses of the audiences.
More on the Ghost in the Shell manga
The team responsible for the Ghost in the Shell manga primarily consists of talented writer and illustrator Masamune Shirow and the publisher, Kodansha. Mangaka Masamune Shirow is widely recognized for his remarkable contributions to Ghost in the Shell, Appleseed, and Dominion Tank Police.
Ghost in the Shell first appeared as a serialized publication in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine Young Magazine Zōkan Kaizokuban from 1989 to 1991. The series was compiled into one tankōbon volume. Additionally, they published three volumes of the Ghost in the Shell manga series and other manga books in the same universe.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.