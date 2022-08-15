8 iconic anime characters with purple hair

Purple hair anime characters are often found to be mysterious in their ways, yet highly underrated due to being overshadowed by others. The purple color is associated with nobility, royalty, and power, and its spiritual significance represents that the color purple aligns oneself with the whole universe.

In anime, characters with purple hair are fearless with a tranquil disposition regardless of the situation. Moreover, they are often loved for their assertiveness and keen judgment. Though they are kind and reliable around the people they care about, they can switch into sadistic beasts in front of their enemies.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

From Anko to Yoruichi, 8 most likable anime characters with purple hair

8) Anko Mitarashi (Anime: Naruto)

Anko Mitarashi is one of the most highly skilled kunoichis that Konoha has ever produced. In her genin days, Anko was placed in a three-person team under Orochimaru’s leadership. The former was proficient enough to learn many of the latter’s signature techniques like Hidden Shadow Snake Hands and Snake Clone Technique.

Anko is shown to be a stubborn, loud-mouthed kunoichi who gets reckless sometimes despite being a jonin-level ninja. The most impressive aspect of Anko is that she doesn’t back off from putting her life on the line to protect her allies.

7) Motoko Kusanagi (Anime: Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex)

Motoko Kusanagi as seen in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Image via Production I.G)

Garnering the title of “The Major,” Motoko Kusanagi ultimately became one of the best police agents. Even her squad, Section 9, is well renowned amongst the other squads in the Japanese National Public Safety Commission. As an advanced cyborg, Motoko’s entire body is cybernetic, leaving just her brain to be the only human part.

She is well adept with many lethal weapons, but in combat, she mostly prefers to use her signature Seburo M-5 pistol and C-26 A assault rifle. Motoko’s confidence and sheer will have been the reason behind the success of each mission she and her team took on.

6) Kyoka Jiro (Anime: My Hero Academia)

The Hearing Hero of Class 1-A, Kyoka Jiro has a pragmatic approach to each and everything in her life. As she can’t stand people who irritate her, like Denki Kaminari, she won’t think twice about punishing them physically through her Earphone Jacks Quirk. Though Kyoka comes off as a cold person, she has an empathetic side towards her friends like Momo Yaoyorozu.

Kyoka’s Earphone Jack Quirk helps her to hear minuscule sounds and vibrations from her surroundings, giving her the advantage of understanding her enemies location. She can also shatter the ground by slamming her Earphone Jack to produce a strong soundwave.

5) Atsushi Murasakibara (Anime: Kuroko’s Basketball)

Atsushi Murasakibara as seen in Kuroko’s Basketball (Image via Production I.G)

Atsushi Murasakibara is immediately recognizable in Generations of Miracles as he is the tallest of the members of the group. Standing at an impressive height of 6’10, he has shoulder-length purple hair. Musakibara’s skills are regarded as unparalleled and unrivaled by any other high school center. His personality is a little complex as he can switch from mildly sadistic to childish, depending on the situation.

Unlike his other teammates, Musakibara has no passion for basketball. He simply plays the game just because he is good at it. Muskaibara even despises others who like the game. The reason behind his lazy attitude is that he doesn’t want to use his full potential like his teammates, and the opponents might get hurt by his huge size.

4) Sheele (Anime: Akame Ga Kill!)

Apart from being one of the deadliest members of the Revolutionary Army’s Night Raid, Sheele is also a big airhead and the clumsiest individual, often losing her glasses and failing to do her chores. Being a kind-hearted individual, Sheele showed great concern for her allies and teammates.

However, her disposition changes instantly when she is about to kill someone, turning her into a ruthless killing machine. Sheele believes that getting rid of the corrupt leaders of the Empire is the only thing she could do well.

3) Blair (Anime: Soul Eater)

Blair as seen in Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

The titular protagonist of Soul Eater and Maka Albarn once mistook Blair for an actual witch, when in fact she is just what she describes herself to be a “cat with strong magical powers.” Despite having cat-like traits for her personality, such as being aggressive and disobedient, Blair is just the opposite, as she is kind and understanding.

Using her well-endowed female form, she likes to flirt with Soul. Being a cat, Blair can live up to nine lives at a time, meaning that she can only be killed permanently after being killed nine times.

2) Kamishiro Rize (Anime: Tokyo Ghoul)

Kamishiro Rize was an insatiable Ghoul who was given the nickname “Binge Eater” due to her massive appetite. Before her death, she was deemed to be a great threat to most of the Ghouls in Tokyo. She acted as a femme fatale to those who fell victim to her enigmatic feminine appeal.

Rize appeared at the beginning of the series, targeting protagonist Ken Kaneki, as she noticed he had fallen in love with her. Thankfully, multiple beams of steel fell on Rize before she could devour Kaneki. The latter was fatally wounded; however, Professor Akihiro Kanou saved him by transplanting the former’s organs into him, making him a half-Ghoul.

1) Yoruichi Shihohin (Anime: Bleach)

Yoruichi Shihohin as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being born into one of the Four Great Noble families of the Soul Society, Yoruichi never acquired the traits of a noble. Yoruichi likes to do things in her own way and hates it when people with whom she has close ties use honorific suffixes.

As the former captain of Gotei 13’s Second Division, as well as the former commander of the Onmitsukidō, Yoruichi is a force to be reckoned with. She can shape-shift into a small black cat at will. She is a master in Hakuda, Shumpo, and Kido, and being a genius, she even created an advanced technique named Shunko by combining Hakuda and Kido.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar