8 anime that deserve a prequel series

Most anime starts as an interquel series set chronologically between the prequel and the sequel. Although they try to explain the origin of the character’s powers, their history, and everything related to a series in a flashback or a filler series, that does not sum up everything.

This is because the story revolves around the protagonist, who is an important medium connecting the past and the future by conquering the present. Despite the bewitching storyline, there are certain anime that fans really wish to see a prequel series of.

Anime that needs a prequel series to justify its plot as a whole

1) Naruto

Willy🌻 @weloveyouwilly I wish we got a prequel to Naruto instead of Boruto🕴 I wish we got a prequel to Naruto instead of Boruto🕴 https://t.co/RfNMyP0DoK

As a part of the Big 3 Shonen anime, it is no wonder that the Naruto universe is vast with an ocean of characters. The series focuses on Naruto and his endeavors, where he is trying to bring peace to the Shinobi world by following his own path.

After the end of the series, Naruto eventually got a sequel, Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generation, eventually, but the die-hard fans of Naruto wanted to see a prequel series too. For starters, fans of Naruto wish to see the rise and fall of Itachi Uchiha, Hiruzen Sarutobi, Minato Namikaze, Hashirama Senju, and Shisui Uchiha.

The list goes on and on as most of their stories remain untold. Moreover, it has become a dream for everyone to witness the first, second, and third Great Ninja War. There are so many questions in Naruto that strongly need answers, which is why a prequel is a must.

2) Bleach

🌠M0RN1N9STAR🌠 @M0RN1N9STAR I would love a Bleach prequel focused on the Captains before they became Captains like going through the academy a young Genryusei etc that would be DOPE!! #Bleach I would love a Bleach prequel focused on the Captains before they became Captains like going through the academy a young Genryusei etc that would be DOPE!! #Bleach https://t.co/VcAJ6CzdZ9

When it comes to villains, Bleach has a lot to offer by introducing the most intimidating characters with unique powers that can even overwhelm the likes of shinigami. The anime revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki, an ordinary high school student, who became a substitute shinigami.

It was later revealed that the actual source of Ichigo’s shinigami powers was his father, Isshin Kurosaki, who was the captain of the 13th Division of 13 Court Guard Squads in Bleach. Bleach’s upcoming final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, will reveal most of the things related to the past, but will eventually leave out some of the most crucial parts of the storyline.

For instance, the formation of the 13 Court Guard Squads, the first 11 unknown captains who are renowned to be more powerful than the current ones, and the days of Privaron Espada. To sum up all this, Bleach strongly needs a prequel series.

3) Yu Yu Hakusho

kwipke @gquilass YU YU HAKUSHO HAS A PREQUEL?!! wish they can remake it soon YU YU HAKUSHO HAS A PREQUEL?!! wish they can remake it soon https://t.co/GT6Gi8dAnX

Yu Yu Hakusho follows Yuusuke Urameshi, a 14-year-old delinquent, whose mundane life takes a drastic turn the day he dies after getting hit by a moving car. Koenma gives Yuusuke an opportunity to regain his life by becoming a spirit detective. Every fan of Yu Yu Hakusho is aware of the fact that there were others who carried out this job even before Yuusuke.

These individuals were never introduced in the series. Although even after the anime ended, there has been no news regarding the chances of it getting rebooted. However, the series needs a prequel series prior to the sequel, to justify many things about the Demon World and what Limbo looks like. Also, fans wish to see the past lives of Genkai, Togura, and Sato.

4) Assassination Classroom

Fans of Assassination Classroom know Koro Sensei as the best teacher who uses unconventional ways to teach his students about their academics and also the art of assassination. Koro Sensei's past never saw the light of day, even before when he was being experimented on when he was a dangerous assassin.

He was regarded as the greatest assassin of all time, and it can be assumed that he used to take some of the deadliest jobs. As a cold-hearted assassin, Koro Sensei in his assassin days was the most unempathetic person.

However, the person who changed him was Aguri Yukimura, and then later his students. Assassination Classroom deserves a prequel series that dates back to the time when Koro Sensei was a vicious assasin.

5) Death Note

PrinceW @SomaHeir



The one-shot manga last year was cool, but would love a prequel with L. They can even animate the Los Angeles B.B. Case!!



Do it! With 10 more years of #codegeass Death Note needs a comeback!The one-shot manga last year was cool, but would love a prequel with L. They can even animate the Los Angeles B.B. Case!!Do it! With 10 more years of #codegeass Death Note needs a comeback!The one-shot manga last year was cool, but would love a prequel with L. They can even animate the Los Angeles B.B. Case!!Do it! https://t.co/mXrG80j2hH

Light Yagami will forever be the greatest villain in the anime universe. Even the shinigami owner of the Death Note, Ryuk claimed that he has never seen someone so smart and so dedicated to the Death Note.

Even in the final moments of Light, it was seen that despite being a heartless shinigami, Ryuk was saddened after he said that it had been quite fun. Surprisingly, Death Note has a prequel novel series titled Death Note: Another Note: The Los Angeles BB Murder Cases, short for LABB.

The story focuses on the combined investigation of L and Naomi Misora on a serial killer named Beyond Birthday, who was the former successor of L and one of the orphans of Wammy House. Although there has been no news regarding this prequel series, hopefully, fans will get to see it pretty soon.

6) Akame Ga Kill!

Animedevilluvzyuri Waiting for Three Hopes @DevilishWriter So, I finally caught up with the Akame Ga Kill manga, its prequel, Akame Ga Zero, and the creator's new work, Hinowa Ga Crush. Yeah, it's a pretty sure point I'll never get over Leone's death. Also, upon reading Zero and Hinowa, man those opened some loop/plot holes- So, I finally caught up with the Akame Ga Kill manga, its prequel, Akame Ga Zero, and the creator's new work, Hinowa Ga Crush. Yeah, it's a pretty sure point I'll never get over Leone's death. Also, upon reading Zero and Hinowa, man those opened some loop/plot holes- https://t.co/uTJW2SvmTg

In Akame Ga Kill!, Night Raid is one of the strongest parts of the Revolutionary Army, whose primary objective is to overthrow the Empire’s government and retrieve all the Teigus in the empire. The storyline of the series is epic, which is why it cannot be summed up in 24 episodes, as the character's past and how the government de-escalated from its glorious days still remains to be a mystery.

However, the fans of Akame Ga Kill! can cheer up because the anime indeed has a spin-off prequel series titled Akame Ga Kill! Zero focus on Akame’s past, where she worked as an assassin for the Empire. Not much is known about the anime adaptation, but looking at the success of the manga, it can be hoped that the series will soon be under production.

7) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Esta❄️ @knyesta I really don’t believe that Demon Slayer is finished. there’s so much lore to be expanded upon and Kokushibo has to be one of the most compelling characters i’ve ever seen. seriously holding out hope for a Yoriichi/Michikatsu prequel I really don’t believe that Demon Slayer is finished. there’s so much lore to be expanded upon and Kokushibo has to be one of the most compelling characters i’ve ever seen. seriously holding out hope for a Yoriichi/Michikatsu prequel🌚 https://t.co/swyCjwJSGe

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has become one of the most iconic Shonen anime releases of 2019 and still remains at the top of the charts. The anime revolves around Tanjiro and his resolve to cure his little sister Nezuko, whilst eradicating the demons from the face of the earth. By looking at the original manga, the series indeed has a lot of sequels to get adapted.

However, as the past has never been clearly justified, there have been several plotholes in the series. Demon Slayer should receive a prequel series where it can show how powerful Yoriichi Tsugikuni was, how the Demon Slayer Corps was founded, how Muzan became a demon, who was the person who created the Breathing Style, and many more.

8) Gintama

pray∞ @10yasha_ Imagine Gintama prequel, Joui 4 era content worth like SJG to GTO Imagine Gintama prequel, Joui 4 era content worth like SJG to GTO https://t.co/HbSkobveuI

When it comes to being the funniest anime of all time, Gintama takes the chair. The anime is loved for its rib-tickling parodies and its unique humorous characters. Although Gintama is mostly comprised of comical elements, being a Shonen anime, it also has bewitching action sequences that garnered a lot of praise for featuring one of the amazing swordplays in the anime universe.

Each important character’s past have been pretty much revealed, so the only thing fans of Gintama would like to see is a prequel series that shows the events before the invasion of Amanto. Focusing on each character’s lives like how Umibozu met his wife, Gintoki’s childhood with his friends, how Yoshida Shouyou made an impact on everyone’s lives, and so on.

