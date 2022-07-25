Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 New Vision City brings Ghost In The Shell - Release date, new content and more

Call of Duty: Mobile brings Motoko, Batou, and the New Vision City from Netflix’s Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 in Season 7.

Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by TiMi Studio Group, is arguably one of the best shooter titles on mobile devices. Released in 2019, the game brings the renowned and satisfying first-person shooter experience from Activision's iconic franchise and translates it to the battle royale experience.

Currently in its sixth season, Call of Duty: Mobile has partnered with many iconic franchises to bring exciting crossovers to the title, with the latest set to debut in the upcoming season. Season 7, titled New Vision City, introduces a crossover with Netflix’s Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new.

Call of Duty: Mobile brings new operators, weapons and more in Season 7 New Vision City

Season 7 New Vision City brings a new season filled with events, new operators, weapons and more in Call of Duty: Mobile. Similar to the previous seasons, Season 7 brings a new battle pass for players to complete and earn rewards. The battle pass will consist of 50 tiers, featuring both a premium and free tier.

CoDM Season 7 (Image by Activision)

Season 7 New Vision City introduces new operators Blackjack - Elite and Motoko, as well as unique weapons such as the Switchblade X9, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and COD Points (CP) throughout the season. With that being said, let’s take a look at the new features of the season.

New Battle Royale Area – New Vision City: A new futuristic cybercity inspired by the GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Netflix series will be available in the Battle Royale mode. New Vision City is encapsulated by a mysterious shell and covered in perpetual darkness, illuminated only by the cyber-themed neon lights covering the high-rise buildings.

A new futuristic cybercity inspired by the GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Netflix series will be available in the Battle Royale mode. New Vision City is encapsulated by a mysterious shell and covered in perpetual darkness, illuminated only by the cyber-themed neon lights covering the high-rise buildings. New Cyberware Abilities: Embrace change and enhancement with new Cyberware abilities. Defeat the Post-Humans in Battle Royale and earn one of the following abilities per match: Cyberbrain, Ocular System, Cyberbody, or Neuro System.

Embrace change and enhancement with new Cyberware abilities. Defeat the Post-Humans in Battle Royale and earn one of the following abilities per match: Cyberbrain, Ocular System, Cyberbody, or Neuro System. New Themed Event: Tongusa’s Survey - Motoko is connecting to the Control Board and she needs Togusa's help. Uncover clues that she's left for Togusa on the map to find her and help connect to the network.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 New Vision City launches on August 3, 2022

Activision @Activision



Pilot the new battle-ready Jackal in Battle Royale, outmaneuver the enemy in MP Favela, and get your hands on a new weapon in the 50-Tier Battle Pass.



Intel Here: Announcing #CODMobile Season 6: To the Skies!Pilot the new battle-ready Jackal in Battle Royale, outmaneuver the enemy in MP Favela, and get your hands on a new weapon in the 50-Tier Battle Pass. #CODBlog Intel Here: bit.ly/3OBsX1N Announcing #CODMobile Season 6: To the Skies!Pilot the new battle-ready Jackal in Battle Royale, outmaneuver the enemy in MP Favela, and get your hands on a new weapon in the 50-Tier Battle Pass.#CODBlog Intel Here: bit.ly/3OBsX1N https://t.co/tiBanu6AEn

CoDM Season 7 New Vision City launches on August 3, 2022. The release timings for all regions are as follows:

August 3, 2022

5:00 pm PDT

8:00 pm EST

August 4, 2022

1:00 am BST

2:00 am CET

4:00 am AST

5:30 am IST

8:00 am BJT

9:00 am JST

Call of Duty: Mobile is available on Android and iOS, and players can jump right in today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far