What's new in COD Mobile Season 6?

COD Mobile recently announced the launch of its sixth season, and fans are excited to see what's next. The hit mobile iteration of the iconic first-person shooter franchise has managed to keep most of what people love, even on a touch-screen platform.

The seasons of this 2019 game come and go at incredible speed. Season 5: Tropical Vision lasted only three weeks between launch and the announcement of its replacement.

With that in mind, there's always something new around the corner for fans of this beloved mobile game. They won't have to wait long to experience Season 6.

COD Mobile: Season 6: To The Skies

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Get ready to ace the skies!



🛩 Fly fighter jets in Get ready to ace the skies!🛩 Fly fighter jets in #CODMobile Season 6: To The Skies, taking off 6/29 5pm PT! ✈️ ☁️ Get ready to ace the skies!🛩 Fly fighter jets in #CODMobile Season 6: To The Skies, taking off 6/29 5pm PT! https://t.co/8yWF9X9c2q

COD Mobile will bring players to a new level of aerial combat with its To The Skies update. They can experience the power of the skies when this update launches at 5 pm PST on June 29.

The meaning behind the season's moniker is that the title will now feature the Jackal fighter jet. This aerial ace works in air and space and was introduced to the franchise in Infinite Warfare.

The Jackal will introduce high-speed aerial dogfighting to the game, adding a new engagement vector. Alongside this killer jet, users can attempt to engage on the ground with the new Anti-Air Gun.

They can use a surface-to-air missile site to contend with the advanced aircraft from the ground. This will keep things relatively even, despite the immense advantages in speed and firepower a Jackal offers.

The other significant addition to the game is the new map, Favela. This mid-sized map will place gamers in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. It originally premiered in Modern Warfare II, but the mobile iteration takes the updated version present in Ghosts.

The patch also includes two new weapons. The L-CAR 9 is an automatic pistol that entered the franchise in Black Ops 3. The KSP 45 is a burst-fire submachine gun that originated in Black Ops: Cold War.

COD Mobile: New events and rewards in Season 6

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile The possibilities are sky high!



🤫 Take a sneak peak at new updates coming to The possibilities are sky high!🤫 Take a sneak peak at new updates coming to #CODMobile Battle Royale ☁️ ⬆️ The possibilities are sky high!🤫 Take a sneak peak at new updates coming to #CODMobile Battle Royale https://t.co/bnogH1BQLk

COD Mobile adds new unlockables along with the new content. The latest battle pass, seasonal event, and draws will allow the game to pay out cosmetics and gear consistently.

Users must get to level 21 in the free battle pass to unlock the new KSP 45. The premium track opens tons of new Operators, along with weapon blueprints and a unique blueprint for the aforementioned sub-machine gun.

The title will introduce an event called the Jackal: Fueled Up Themed Event, challenging readers to pick up upgrade tokens to fuel a Jackal for the Operator Roboticist. The final prize will award them an Epic KN-44 Silver Jet.

The season has other challenges, which can pay out up to 30,000 XP. These challenges can also grant individuals tons of new weapons and operator blueprints.

They will get lots of new stuff in COD Mobile Season 6, and the game continues to evolve. Fans should watch the skies as this new update hits the game on June 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far