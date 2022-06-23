COD Mobile Season 6 - To The Skies: New map, theme, and more

COD Mobile's upcoming season is being rolled out a week from now, and mobile gamers are eagerly looking forward to the new features the new season will bring. The update will become available in all regions on June 30, 2022, a day before it was rumored to be released.

From a new mode to a map, Season 6’s theme is called To The Skies. The new theme is named to denote aerial as well as land-versus-air fights that mobile gamers can enjoy in the new Battle Royale matches.

Exciting features and more in COD Mobile Season 6 - To the Skies

Here are some of the most exciting features that mobile gamers can look forward to in COD Mobile's upcoming season:

Aerial and land vs. air fights

Fighter plane and the weapon that can bring it down (Image via Activision)

Players can take to the skies and fight it out with their enemies using new Jackal fighter planes. These planes come equipped with missiles and gatling guns that can be used to eradicate enemies swiftly.

In the Battle Royale mode, mobile gamers on the ground can also use anti-aircraft weapons to counterattack the fighters in the planes; anti-air guns are the only way in which the Jackal plane can be brought down.

New map and mode

New map, Favel, is set in the slums of Rio

The new map that is being introduced in COD Mobile is called Favela. The map, set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, was last seen in Call of Duty: Ghosts.

JACKAL: Fuelled Up is a new mode where players will have to help Alias achieve the highest velocity possible. This can be done by giving her Jackal fuel (attainable after playing Battle Royale and Multiplayer matches) and upgrades via tokens that can be gained by completing daily tasks.

Battle Pass rewards

KSP 45 can be obtained once players reach Tier 21

Two of the most exciting free rewards in the Battle Pass will be the KSP 45 sub-machine gun at Tier 21 and the Sky Sentry Calling Card at Tier 50. Aside from this, mobile gamers will also be able to obtain Camos and Weapon Blueprints for free.

Some of the premium rewards that mobile players can get after purchasing the Pass are given as follows:

Wraith – Disruptor

Reyes – SCAR Pilot

Sophia – Shadow

Ethan – Flying Sharks

Man-O-War Weapon Blueprints

Chicom Weapon Blueprints

JAK-12 Weapon Blueprints

Locus Weapon Blueprints

KSP 45 Weapon Blueprints

Seasonal challenges and Summer Sale

Once players complete the Seasonal Challenges in COD Mobile, they will earn 30,000 Battle Royale XP. Here are some of the rewards that they can claim in exchange for the XP:

SP-R 208 – Top Turtle

L-CAR 9

New Weapons Blueprints

Operator Skins

From July 3 to July 24, 2022, there will be a special Summer Sale that will be held on COD Mobile. In this sale, players can take advantage of a discount of 10% to 35% on the original price of the in-game accessories available in the store.

