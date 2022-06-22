COD Mobile Season 6 (To The Skies): Release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) is bringing its latest season at the end of this month, and mobile gamers are looking forward to trying out all the exciting features that will be introduced. Every season gets a unique theme of its own, and this time it is To The Skies.

Season 5 arrived on June 1, 2022, and had the theme of Tropical Vision. As the name suggests, the season’s theme was centered around lush green forests and ancient ruins. Activision has finally revealed when the much-awaited season will arrive.

When will COD Mobile’s Season 6 arrive in all regions?

Much to the excitement of players, the developers of COD Mobile revealed that the new season would drop on June 30, 2022, at 5:30 PM IST. Here is the exact release time for all regions:

5:00 AM PST

8:00 AM EST

1:00 PM BST

2:00 PM CET

4:00 PM GST

9:00 PM JST

10:00 PM AEST

The ticker in-game turned out to be slightly misleading as rumors were rife that Season 6 would arrive on the first day of July 2022. However, as revealed by Activision, the season is rolling out a day earlier.

What can players expect from the new season?

A new map, Favela, will be introduced via Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Needless to say, there is a lot to expect from the new season of COD Mobile, To The Skies. One of the most interesting aspects of the new season will be that players can engage in aerial combat and even enjoy land vs. air fights for the first time in the Battle Royale mode. They can use brand new Jackal fighter planes to take down their enemies using gatling guns and missiles.

Moreover, there is a new map called Favela that is set in Rio De Janeiro. From alleyways to soccer fields, mobile gamers can wage battles in the nooks and crannies of the streets of Rio. This map was last seen in Call of Duty: Ghosts.

There is also a new event called JACKAL: Fuelled Up, where players can help Alias gain maximum velocity by providing her with Jackal fuel and various upgrades. Mobile gamers can do so by playing Battle Royale and Multiplayer matches and by completing daily challenges.

Aside from the above, the Battle Pass is also coming with new and exciting rewards that players can claim by crossing specific tiers or by purchasing the Pass. There will also be a Summer Sale from July 3, 2022, to July 24, 2022, where discounts will range between 10% and 35% on the original price of the items.

