When does COD Mobile Season 6 release?

COD Mobile has forged onward in the mobile gaming space and will soon introduce its sixth season of adrenaline-fueled action.

While Activision is yet to release the official release date for COD Mobile's Season 6, there is an in-game countdown that appears to point to it. According to the countdown, Season 6 will kick off on July 1, 2022.

Following Season 5's Tropical Vision patch, leaks have been released that appear to divulge additional details as to what the popular mobile FPS will bring this July. Below, COD Mobile players can find details as to what may be in store for the upcoming seasonal release.

COD Mobile: What implementations have leaked so far?

Ghost returns in Season 6 with a western-styled skin (Image via Activision)

While the leaks pertaining to COD Mobile Season 6 are unconfirmed and may still change before release, images and video assets have provided some considerable insight. Additionally, developers at TiMi Studio Group have hinted at more than a few features of their own.

One of the most notable was the remark that an "older map from a COD title over 10 years old" left players to speculate as to what this map was. According to leaks, players likely won't be disappointed, especially with the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releasing in a few months.

GHOSTWARHEAD @GhostJames07 Insider Information: Modern Warfare 2's Favela multiplayer map is coming to Season 6. Insider Information: Modern Warfare 2's Favela multiplayer map is coming to Season 6. https://t.co/N1bsSZ5911

All signs of the new Season 6 map seem to indicate the classic Favela map from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This tight-knit map places players on the streets of a Brazilian Favela, with several close-quarters indoor locations and some winding streets with tight corners.

Favela also made a more recent appearance in Call of Duty: Ghosts, but it has been quite some time since the classic map has seen a resurgence. With Modern Warfare II releasing in 2022, Favela seems like a natural fit to return to COD Mobile.

By looking into Activision's test servers for the game, gamers have also been able to take a look at some of the new weapons in development. One notable addition was the Oden assault rifle, which was added in the Season 5 Tropical Vision update. However, the two additional weapons (the KSP45 SMG and LCAR9 Pistol) have yet to appear in the public build of the game.

Keeping in-line with previous seasons, a new Battle Pass will also be released. Among the 50-tiered rewards this pass provides, players can enjoy the return of a fan favorite character.

Ghost allegedly returns in this Battle Pass after previous appearances in the mobile game, decked out in traditional Old West gear to fit the "Once Upon a Time in Rust" western-themed content roadmap.

The season's title has also heavily pointed to the return of another beloved Modern Warfare 2 map, Rust. Activision will also allegedly be releasing new gamemodes, including Capture the Flag and the classic collection-based Kill Confirmed.

A leaked content roadmap for Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Granted, this is all still speculation, but the leaks the COD Mobile community has accrued so far seem to confirm these projections. Until July 1, players will simply have to wait and see to see how many of these implementations make their way to the game's official release for Season 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far