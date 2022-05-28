How to 1v1 other players in Call of Duty Mobile (2022)

Call of Duty Mobile is primarily a multiplayer game; participants are usually grouped together between two teams to carry out objectives and, hopefully, win the match. For the most part, Call of Duty Mobile creates an environment for players to work together, but also provides a way for players to go it lone wolf style.

Despite Call of Duty Mobile being generally a team game, players will often find themselves in a gun fight with just one other person. Such is the case with the game’s battle royale mode, wherein large maps spread players thin.

Call of Duty Mobile also does not have a 1v1 game mode - not a single one that allows players to queue up against others, anyway. However, the game does provide tools for personal matches.

It is a great way for players to practice, especially if said gamers tend to team up with one another. It allows for team members to understand one another’s playstyles and how others will react in a situation. Here is how to 1v1 other players in Call of Duty Mobile and a few tips for dealing with one-on-one gunfights.

Call of Duty Mobile: how to 1v1 other players in 2022

The obvious first step is to get a 1v1 started. Since Call of Duty Mobile does not have a 1v1 mode, it has to be a private game. Any player can start one, so long as they have another person, preferably a friend, to get it started.

Here is how to start a private game:

Step 1 : At the main menu of the game, select Multiplayer . It is on the right-hand side.

: At the main menu of the game, select . It is on the right-hand side. Step 2 : Rather than queue up for a match, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top-right corner.

: Rather than queue up for a match, tap on the in the top-right corner. Step 3 : Choose Private from the drop down menu.

: Choose from the drop down menu. Step 4 : Use the match settings on the left-hand side to make changes if necessary. It is recommended to increase or remove the time limit to the match and raise the kill limit.

: Use the match settings on the left-hand side to make changes if necessary. It is recommended to increase or remove the time limit to the match and raise the kill limit. Step 5: On the right-hand side, select a friend to invite and tap the Start button to begin the match.

Getting into a gun fight with just one player is a personal experience. It is a game of wit, as much as it is a game of skill. There is an inherent expectation to outsmart the opponent.

Aside from making adjustments to sensitivity, loadouts, shooting mode, and the right weapons, here are a few tips to keep in mind when engaging in a one-on-one gun fight:

Practice versus AI to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of weapons

Find a layout that works for you

Practice jump shots and drop shots

Learn to pre-aim

Hip-firing is only necessary for close targets

Know the map layout in order to counter areas players favorite

It goes without saying that every player should make an effort to change up their tactics. This is especially true if the opponent is consistently winning. Ask: How are they beating me? Practicing introspection is important to being a better player in Call of Duty Mobile.

