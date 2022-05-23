5 best multiplayer Roblox games

Roblox’s main aim for its users is to have fun, interact with other players online, and make lots of new friends. Roblox game developers have created many multiplayer games for their users to play with friends and fellow players.

Socializing with different personalities and getting to play with them to beat a game is a challenging yet fun task. Roblox as a gaming platform provides ample opportunity for everyone to do so with ease. Involve as many friends as possible to make gaming sessions more creative, interactive, and memorable.

With a plethora of games available on the platform for multiple players, this article showcases the best of them all. So here are the 5 best multiplayer games on Roblox for players to enjoy with friends.

Top multiplayer Roblox games like MeepCity, Retail Tycoon, and more

5) Work at a Pizza Place

Dued1 created Roblox Work at a Pizza Place in 2008 and is considered one of the most played games on the platform. Work at a Pizza Place has a tremendous fan following, with over three billion gamers visiting the game and more than eleven million of them playing it regularly.

The multiplayer town and city game is a fun and intriguing game that allows players to showcase their unity and ability to work in a team. Players have to work as a team to fulfill food orders, use their earnings to upgrade their house, and buy new home equipment and furniture to decorate it nicely.

Players can play this excellent Roblox game with up to 12 members connected to a single server, where they role-play, chat and communicate with one another and make friends online across the whole world.

Work at a Pizza Place also allows players to choose between Cashier, Pizza Boxer, Delivery, Supplier, Manager, and Cook. Players can choose any job among these six and even go on breaks to explore other islands when they don’t feel like working.

Host parties, buy multiple houses, decorate them, sell items in exchange for money, and have a great gaming experience with friends.

4) Theme Park Tycoon 2

Roblox Theme Park Tycoon 2 is one of the best multiplayer games on this platform, created by @Den_S in 2012. This multiplayer game is also one of the most played games on the platform, with a huge fan following.

More than eight hundred million gamers visit the game regularly, with millions playing and enjoying the game daily. Theme Park Tycoon 2 allows players to own their plot of land and build their own theme park. Not only this, players get to make these parks alongside their friends as well.

As a kid, everyone has dreamt of starting a business with their friends, and this game allows gamers to live up to their promise by running the theme park together and gaining profits from it. The game also allows players to construct a range of rides and personalize them with their own choices.

To make it as scariest as possible or a simple one depending on the player, players have a wide range of choices to choose from and decorate the park to attract more visitors.

This is a multiplayer, building genre game where players have to build a theme park and can be played with up to 6 members connected to a single server. Have fun with friends in this multiplayer game and make the gaming session memorable.

3) Retail Tycoon

Roblox players can play the famous multiplayer game Retail Tycoon with up to 6 members connected to a single server, where players have to start a new business alone or with their friends.

Retail Tycoon is a fun multiplayer game created in 2015 by Haggie125. The game is entirely inspired by the 2008 developed Roblox game called Your Store Tycoon by Dued1. In Retail Tycoon, players have to set out to create a massive retail store.

Attract as many customers as possible by applying to business and marketing minds, and separate them from their money with the store layout. Retail Tycoon has become more famous than its inspirational source.

The game is played by millions across the globe daily and is regularly visited by more than two hundred million players. This multiplayer game allows players to use strategies and epic business ideas to have fun in the game.

2) Build a Boat for Treasure

Created by Chillz Studios, Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is amongst the most popular games played on the platform. The multiplayer game is a lot of fun and enjoyable to play with friends and other players.

Players have to build their boat or ship and set it to sail to explore new adventures. This multiplayer adventure game was created in 2016, and since then, it has never failed to amaze its fans.

It has an enormous fan following, with nearly 2.5 billion gamers visiting the game regularly and tons of them playing it daily. It can be played with 7 members when connected to a single server, where players have to show team spirit and creativity to build a nice and beautiful boat for the team.

Players will have a fantastic time playing this creative game with their friends.

1) Meep city

Roblox MeepCity is another massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) on the list where people have to explore by hanging out, socializing, and making other online friends. The Town and City Game was created by alexnewton in 2016.

The game also comes among the most played and popular games on the platform, with more than 13 billion visits to the game regularly and several million of them playing it daily. This multiplayer game can be played with more than 100 players connected to a single server.

This allows players to role-play, explore, hang around, and socialize with any one of their likes. The game also allows players to earn coins and use them to customize their houses and decorate them.

Having fun and exploring the world of Meepcity is the main objective of this game.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi