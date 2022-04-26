10 best Roblox games like Meepcity

Designed by Alexnewtron, Roblox MeepCity is a communal hangout/role-playing experience. It's designed to look like a casual children's massively multiplayer online game, with elements from Disney's Toontown Online and Club Penguin, as well as several references to them.

Alexnewtron probably spent a lot of his childhood playing these games, and they may hold a special place in his heart, which inspired him to create MeepCity.

If players are looking for more such games for added fun, explore the list below for games similar to Roblox MeepCity.

Roblox: Games like Meepcity

10) Roblox Streets of Bloxwood- Remastered

Game Loaded Entertainment created this game. Other games on the list, on the other hand, are more concerned with providing an authentic experience of the area.

Bloxwood, on the other hand, is more concerned with the missions. Bloxwood's missions are genuinely out of this world, featuring unique music and intriguing gaming mechanics.

As previously stated, the game places a greater emphasis on missions than on the surroundings. Therefore, there are a few things to do in the city.

Players have the option of driving around and shooting other players. Finally, the missions were the game's unique selling point, so give it a try.

9) Roblox Prison Life

Aesthetical Studios' Prison Life is a criminal-themed role-play and survival game. Players are imprisoned in this game with all types of inmates, and their primary purpose is to live in these harsh surroundings.

The game was a huge hit, and it quickly gathered a large following from devoted enthusiasts.

While the game is oriented towards survival, it will also teach Players about teamwork and camaraderie. With a large number of regular players, the game is nicely optimized. It is highly recommended to try this one immediately.

8) Roblox Moon City

Moon City, founded by Lumanti Productions, stands out from the crowd since it offers a unique gaming experience and incorporates some gaming features into their Roblox game.

This game has a working minimap and a menu system that is identical to GTA V, as well as a working phone, similar death animations, and even a similar yet ridiculous introductory animation.

Players have complete freedom to move throughout the map, shoot people, and drive wherever they choose. Finally, players will thoroughly like the game, so give it a try.

7) Roblox Wanted

The game 'Wanted' was produced by Oasis Games. This will transport players to a world where they must rob banks and assassinate other gamers. Players can buy various automobiles and weapons, as well as engage in high-impact activities.

The game is centered on a bounty system, in which the more people players kill, the more money they get. Killing someone will increase the bounty and loot.

The bounty will increase if the game's crimes and missions are completed, such as robbing banks.

6) Roblox Royale High

Royale High is a fantasy open-world game created by Callmehbob, a developer known for several other games.

The game is beautifully designed and exudes a true fantasy atmosphere. Users can make new acquaintances and form groups. Players can also explore the town in this school-based universe of Royale High.

Players can search for and gather various objects, as well as trade them with other players. The game has a lovely esthetic, and players will have a lot of fun playing it.

5) Roblox Whispers of The Zone

Based on the esthetics and gameplay, this game is bizarre. This game presents an open world full of missions that other games should strive to be. Interesting storylines, great gameplay, unique graphics, and actual realistic guns.

It feels like using an actual gun because the animations are so good. This game is one of the perfectly created open-world RPGs. Above all, we suggest that players check this one out.

4) Roblox Jailbreak

Jailbreak is one of the biggest hits on this list. Starting in prison with no identity on players' records is daunting. Players come out of prison and immediately start thinking about how they can make more money by doing more customizations.

However, the game is right up there with Meep City in terms of gameplay. Car customization, many hidden regions, and a lot of weaponry customization are all available.

Various missions are available, including robbing banks, obtaining a working phone, and stealing planes and helicopters. The game also includes custom events and other features.

3) Roblox Mad City

Swifty studios created the game Mad City. The game is similar to Wanted, except it is more polished. For starters, Mad City has a more well-rounded mission system. The game appears to have a limitless amount of things to do.

Weekly missions throughout the game, such as robbing the club five times, receiving the death ray five times, killing ten people with an assault weapon, and more, give more XP as the season progresses. There are daily challenges, targets, and a lot more.

2) Roblox Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! is a game where players can adopt pets, customize their home, tour Adoption Island, and care for the animals they raise. Playing the game is a lot of fun and keeps players interested.

Exploring the Adoption island will fully absorb the player. The game is exceptionally well-made. It's a game for players looking for games like Meep City.

1) Roblox Pacifico 2 Playground

Urban Sector is the rightful owner of this title and compliments them for creating such a fantastic game. To begin with, the developers did an excellent job developing the vehicles and esthetics.

However, more attention should be placed on the former, as the car dynamics and model are incredible, and the game includes a fantastic speedometer.

It's a vast environment to explore, with a wide range of cars to pick from and much more. In addition, this game should teach other developers something. Finally, it's a stunning game that is strongly advised for players to play.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar