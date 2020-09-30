Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 is a huge Marvel crossover with innumerable characters, skins and POIs. Perhaps the most popular Marvel character added this season is Iron-Man. Of course, he is only available to Fortnite players who have bought this season’s Battle Pass.

While Tony Stark is unlocked at Tier 93, there are three Iron-Man Awakening challenges that need to be completed in order to transform Tony into Iron-Man. The challenges unlock at Tier 100. To get more information about the three Fortnite Awakening challenges, you can look at this article.

The first challenge requires Fortnite players to reach a speed of 88 in a Whiplash. On the whole, this challenge is rather straightforward. Players need to find a Whiplash vehicle and then drive it at 88 miles an hour. In this article, we will look at everything you need to know in order to complete the ‘Reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark’ challenge.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite Whiplash locations: How to reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark?

First and foremost, you need to complete the challenge wearing the Tony Stark outfit. As already mentioned, the skin is unlocked at Tier 93, and requires the unlocking of the ‘Suit Up’ emote. You can have a look at the Tony Stark outfit in the picture below.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Once you have entered a match wearing the Tony Stark outfit, you need to find a Whiplash car. Tony Stark has his own version of Whiplash, which is the fastest car on the Fortnite map. While a normal Whiplash car goes to around 90 miles per hour, the Iron Map Whiplash tops that by thirty miles! (120 miles per hour)

This is according to Fortnite and Valorant dataminer SexyNutella:

Iron man whiplash top speed: 120

Normal whiplash: 90



Iron man whiplash is confirmed to be faster. pic.twitter.com/eHpnBtIC5e — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) August 30, 2020

For this challenge, a normal Whiplash car would do as well. Vehicles spawn randomly on the Fortnite map. However, there are several areas where you have a greater chance of finding a Whiplash vehicle.

You can go to Stark Industries, where you can even get your hands on the Iron Man variant of the car. Other ‘luxurious’ POIs such as Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges will also have a greater number of Whiplash cars. Once you find one, all you need to do is drive the car and take it past the 88 mile mark on the speedometer. For further help, you can look at the video below.