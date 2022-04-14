The Presentation Experience codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Points (April 2022)

The Presentation Experience in Roblox is a Minimal Games comedy experience in which players are in a classroom giving presentations. It is based on Bohemian composer Jan Hugo Voříšek's Impromptu Speech, but with interruptions.

It is a hilarious school roleplaying game in which everyone is a student, and one or two of them is given the opportunity to give a presentation on a topic picked at random or by a player. Coughing, farting, screaming, raging, partying, and a variety of other methods can be used to disrupt the presentation.

Players gain Points for presenting every 5 seconds, which they can use to interrupt the presentation. To gain more points, players can use these codes and enjoy a fun session.

Roblox: The Presentation Experience codes for free Gems and Points

Active Codes

Here's a list of all The Presentation Experience promo codes that are currently active.

5gems - Redeem for 5 Gems

700kmembers - Redeem for 10 Gems and a 1 minute 5x Points Boost (New)

anfisanova - Redeem for 25 Points

bookworm - Redeem for 80 Points

code - Redeem for 15 Points

itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower - Redeem for 150 Points

Megaboost - Redeem for 5x Points for one minute

NikkoCoder - Redeem for 50 Points

poop - Redeem for 100 Points

RAT - Redeem for 25 Points

Teachermadcuzbad - Redeem for 200 Points

toilet - Redeem for 50 points

Redeeming the codes

In Roblox's Presentation Experience, redeeming codes for free rewards is simple. Simply start the game and tap the Twitter icon at the top of the screen. A new window will open with a text box where you may enter each working code. To obtain your free gift, press the confirm button.

Codes that have expired

These The Presentation Experience promo codes have expired.

150KLIKES

175klikes - Redeem for 10 Gems and 5x Point Boost (New)

600kmembers - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Boost

beatbox - Redeem for 30 Points

sus - Redeem for 30 Points

The Plot

Every player is seated at his or her desk. They gain points every 5 seconds that can be utilized to distract the presenter with anything from little to major distractions. When giving a presentation, a player or two may opt to give it or may be called on at random. Getting chosen is contingent on the teacher's requirements. After that, the player will have to discuss a topic within a set amount of time.

After that, the other participants will rate the presentation on a scale of 1 to 5. To vote, players must input the number in the chat box. The teacher will award points based on the rating; for example, a rating of 5 will earn you 10 points. You will only receive one point if no one rates your presentation. Players will earn twice as many points if they play on a private server.

When players type "Bad teacher" in chat, the teacher becomes enraged and says things like "(player name), why are you being so rude?" In chat, typing "good teacher" makes the instructor happy and causes them to say, "Thank you, (player name)! :)"

Beware of the ODers!

The activity of looking for a virtual romantic or s*xual partner via the internet is known as online dating (ODing). Online daters are the most frequent term for people who date online (ODers). The Presentation Experience in Roblox, like many other internet communities that do not want to assist it, firmly discourages online dating.

Online dating is against Roblox's rules of conduct, and anyone who engages in such behavior risks having their account suspended (as stated by the Terms of Service). Despite this, some Roblox users believe that online dating is commonplace.

Edited by R. Elahi