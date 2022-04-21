Build A Boat For Treasure codes in Roblox: Free Gold, Gifts, and more (April 2022)

Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox is an adventure game that was released in 2016. So far, the game has racked up approximately 2 billion visits, 5 million faves, and around 30 thousand active players.

Players will be able to construct a ship and sail to uncharted territory in search of wealth and other items in this adventure game. The game's creators made some codes available to players, allowing them to obtain free items and currency, a technique that is growing more common on the Roblox platform.

Roblox creators release new redeemable codes every month, allowing game enthusiasts to acquire free items, premium cash, and more. This is why codes are advantageous in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure. It offers players essential construction components to ensure that their watercraft survives the treacherous waters it will traverse and reach the conclusion of the map.

Roblox: Build A Boat For Treasure codes for free Gold, Gifts, and more

Active codes

These are the valid and active codes available in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure:

hi – Redeem for 5 Gold

=P – Redeem for 5 Gold

Happy Valentine’s day – Redeem code for free blocks

chillthrill709 was here – Redeem code for free blocks

Squid Army – Redeem for 22x Ice, 22x Gold

=D – Redeem for 5 Gold

Expired codes

This is a record of codes that were previously available but have since been removed from Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure. If players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. Also, if these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

Happy Valentine’s day : Use this code to earn free blocks in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

Be a Big F00t Print : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 cake and also 25 neon block

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 cake and also 25 neon block Lurking Legend : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks and also 1 Portal

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks and also 1 Portal Fuzzy Friend? : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 4 Firework 2 and also 1 Portal

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 4 Firework 2 and also 1 Portal Free Gifts : Use this code to earn 5 Cylinder Gift, 1 Cake and also 5 Ring Firework

: Use this code to earn 5 Cylinder Gift, 1 Cake and also 5 Ring Firework 1B : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 1 cake, 1 Dragon Harpoon. 5 star and also 5 heart

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 1 cake, 1 Dragon Harpoon. 5 star and also 5 heart voted code : Use this code to earn 5 balloons, 5 cake and also 3 pine three

: Use this code to earn 5 balloons, 5 cake and also 3 pine three 1M Likes : Use this code to earn 10 Star Block, 10 Heart Block and also 5 Pink Candy

: Use this code to earn 10 Star Block, 10 Heart Block and also 5 Pink Candy The Sasquatch? : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Circle Fireworks and also 1 Portal Block

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Circle Fireworks and also 1 Portal Block Big F00t Print : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Cake and also 25 Neon Block

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Cake and also 25 Neon Block Lurking Code : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks and also 1 Portal Block

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks and also 1 Portal Block Fireworks : Use this code to earn 3 Circle Fireworks, 3 Super Fireworks, 3 Cluster Fireworks, 5 Star and also 5 TNT

: Use this code to earn 3 Circle Fireworks, 3 Super Fireworks, 3 Cluster Fireworks, 5 Star and also 5 TNT 2M Members : Use this code to earn 10 Star, 4 Wheel, 1 Car Seat and also 2 Servo

: Use this code to earn 10 Star, 4 Wheel, 1 Car Seat and also 2 Servo Hatched Code : Use this code to earn 2 Back Cookie and also 2 Front Cookie

: Use this code to earn 2 Back Cookie and also 2 Front Cookie TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE : Use this code to earn 1 common chest block, 5 star, 5 pink candy and also 15 neon block

: Use this code to earn 1 common chest block, 5 star, 5 pink candy and also 15 neon block Veterans Day : Use this code to earn 10 Banner, 10 Star Block, 10 Balloons, 5 Circle Fireworks, 5 Super Fireworks and also 5 Cluster Fireworks

: Use this code to earn 10 Banner, 10 Star Block, 10 Balloons, 5 Circle Fireworks, 5 Super Fireworks and also 5 Cluster Fireworks 500M Visits : Use this code to earn 4 Portal, 5 Cake, 25 Balloons and also 20 Star Block

: Use this code to earn 4 Portal, 5 Cake, 25 Balloons and also 20 Star Block HMMMMM : Use this code to earn 1 Worthy’s Plushie, 5 Star Block, an also 1 TNT

: Use this code to earn 1 Worthy’s Plushie, 5 Star Block, an also 1 TNT The Decoding Of The Boat : Use this code to earn 1 Soccer Ball, 5 Bundles of Dynamite, 50 Grass Block and also 1 Harpoon

: Use this code to earn 1 Soccer Ball, 5 Bundles of Dynamite, 50 Grass Block and also 1 Harpoon Not a Code : Use this code to earn 25 Ice, 3 Cake, 5 Star Block, 1 White Thruster and also 1 Chillz Plushie

: Use this code to earn 25 Ice, 3 Cake, 5 Star Block, 1 White Thruster and also 1 Chillz Plushie Free Star Jetpack : Use this code to earn 1 Star Jetpack

: Use this code to earn 1 Star Jetpack A Boat : Use this code to earn 20 Wood, 1 Wooden Crow´s nest, 1 Gold Throne, 1 Wooden Helm, 4 Cannon, 1 Harpoon and also 10 Star Block

: Use this code to earn 20 Wood, 1 Wooden Crow´s nest, 1 Gold Throne, 1 Wooden Helm, 4 Cannon, 1 Harpoon and also 10 Star Block 50fabric : Use this code to earn 50 Fabric

: Use this code to earn 50 Fabric 1M Members : Use this code to earn 5 Ultra Thruster, 100 Balloons, 10 Cake, 25 Neon Block and also 3 Pink Candy

: Use this code to earn 5 Ultra Thruster, 100 Balloons, 10 Cake, 25 Neon Block and also 3 Pink Candy 100 wooden rods : Use this code to earn 100 wood post

: Use this code to earn 100 wood post OneYearOneCheer : Use this code to earn 5 Pink Candy, 10 Balloons, 1 Cake and also 5 Cluster Fireworks

: Use this code to earn 5 Pink Candy, 10 Balloons, 1 Cake and also 5 Cluster Fireworks HiddenCode709 : Use this code to earn 25 Neon Block, 1 Cake, 10 Balloons and also 5 Cannon

: Use this code to earn 25 Neon Block, 1 Cake, 10 Balloons and also 5 Cannon There is no code : Use this code to earn 15 Balloons, 5 Cake, 5 Super Firework and also 5 Neon Block

: Use this code to earn 15 Balloons, 5 Cake, 5 Super Firework and also 5 Neon Block Update Tomorrow : Use this code to earn 5 Pink Candy, 5 Ring Firework and also 5 Star Block

: Use this code to earn 5 Pink Candy, 5 Ring Firework and also 5 Star Block BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! : Use this code to earn 1 Boat Motor, 1 Car seat, 4 Wood block and also 1 Cake

: Use this code to earn 1 Boat Motor, 1 Car seat, 4 Wood block and also 1 Cake Valentine’s Day : Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 3 cake, 5 pink candy and also 10 Heart

: Use this code to earn 10 Balloons, 3 cake, 5 pink candy and also 10 Heart Level 16: Use this code to earn 16 Star

Steps to redeem code

To redeem any of these codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure, simply follow the procedures below

Start the game.

On the right side of the screen, tap the 'menu' button.

On the far right of the bar, tap the 'settings' cog icon.

Scroll to the bottom of the page until the code box is available.

In the box, paste one of our Build a Boat for Treasure codes.

Take pleasure in the rewards

Edited by Shaheen Banu