Hasty Balloons Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and more

Clash of Clans delivers a new set of in-game troop challenges once its previous challenge concludes, which requires players to win battles with a specific unit in order to earn resources, Magic Items, and experience. The newest troop task in the game is the 'Hasty Balloons' challenge.

Hasty Balloons is a simple troop challenge in which players must use a specific number of balloons to win battles. By doing so, players can earn experience and other special rewards. The Hasty Balloons challenge and its rewards will be discussed in this article, as well as the best Balloons attack strategies in Clash of Clans.

Hasty Balloons Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Hasty Balloons challenge is the most recent in-game troop challenge, which can be found in the events section. The in-game description for the Hasty Balloons challenge is as follows:

"Look to the sky and tremble. Dominate your enemies with this deadly combo."

Similar to other in-game troop challenges, such as Sneaky Sneaky and Ice Ice Baby, the Hasty Balloons challenge requires players to deploy Balloons and win ten multiplayer battles. The number of Balloons to use in online battles is determined by the town hall level; for example, a player with Town Hall 13 should use at least six Balloons.

Throughout the challenge timeline, players will receive a 60% discount on the Balloons training. To win battles and complete this challenge, players must use Balloons with deadly and support troops like Dragons and Electro Dragons.

This will aid players in completing the challenge by winning battles. Reduced training cost provides an additional advantage to the players, using which they can complete the challenge faster and earn rewards.

Hasty Balloons Challenge Rewards

Completing this in-game challenge will allow players to get extra resources, Magic Items, and experience. The rewards for completing the Hasty Balloons challenge are:

For completing this challenge, players will gain 400 experience points.

Completing this in-game troop challenge will also reward players with one Builder Potion, which allows builders to work at 10x speed for 1 hour.

Finally, in order to win the rewards, players must complete the Hasty Balloons challenge before April 3. To complete this Clash of Clans challenge, players must win battles with at least the number of Balloons that are mentioned in the challenge's in-game information.

