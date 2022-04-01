Ice Ice Baby Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and More

Clash of Clans releases a new set of in-game troop challenges every week in which players must win battles with a specific troop to earn resources, Magic Items, and experience. The latest in-game army challenge is the 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge.

Ice Ice Baby is a simple troop challenge in which players must utilize a specific number of Baby Dragons to win multiplayer fights. By doing so, players can gain experience and other special rewards. The Ice Ice Baby challenge and its rewards, as well as the best Baby Dragon attack strategies in Clash of Clans, will be discussed in this article.

Ice Ice Baby Challenge in Clash of Clans

The most recent troop challenge is Ice Ice Baby, which can be found in the game's events section. The Ice Ice Baby challenge's in-game description is as follows:

"Keep their defenses on ice then turn up the heat when you use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell during this event."

This is a one-of-a-kind challenge in which players must win 10 battles with Baby Dragons. The number of Baby Dragons to deploy in battle is determined by the town hall level; for example, a player with Town Hall 13 should use at least six Baby Dragons in a battle.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Baby Dragons are here to train at a discount and they bring some extra gems with them (if you complete the multiplayer challenge) Baby Dragons are here to train at a discount and they bring some extra gems with them (if you complete the multiplayer challenge) 😙 https://t.co/oxpV4I4IxX

Throughout the challenge, players will receive a 60% discount on the Baby Dragon training. To win matches and complete this challenge, players need to use Baby Dragons with strong air-attacking methods such as Electro DragLoon, DragLoon, and LavaLoon.

These offensive strategies will assist players in winning battles and completing the challenge. Due to discounted training, such attacks can be used at a lower Elixir cost, allowing players to acquire prizes more quickly while spending less resources.

Ice Ice Baby Challenge Rewards

Players may earn more Gems, resources, Magic Items, and experience by completing these in-game tasks. The prizes for finishing the Ice Ice Baby challenge are as follows:

Players will receive 400 experience points for completing this challenge.

Completing this in-game troop challenge will also grant players two Training Potions, which will boost barracks and hero training speed by four times for a limited time.

Finally, in order to win rewards, players must complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge by April 3. To complete this Clash of Clans challenge, players must win battles with the minimal number of Baby Dragons indicated on the task's left side.

