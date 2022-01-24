How to use Baby Dragons in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players must develop a balanced and effective attack strategy before attacking a base. The usage of proper troops, spells, and how to use them are all part of the strategizing process.

Before attacking a base, all of these elements must be addressed. Troops with high DPS are also required, in addition to a smart strategy. Players will learn about Baby Dragon in this article, which is one of the most powerful Elixir soldiers when utilized correctly.

Using Baby Dragons in Clash of Clans

Baby Dragon is the 11th Troop unlocked from the regular Elixir Barracks. It is a terrifying flying unit capable of inflicting splash damage on both air and ground units.

The in-game description of Baby Dragon is:

"This fire-breathing hatchling is shy around other air units, but leave it alone and it will throw a fit! When not around other air units, Baby Dragons become enraged and gain bonus damage and attack speed."

When attacking, Baby Dragons have no preference and will just attack the nearest building. They will abandon their previously targeted building and combat opposing Heroes, Clan Castle troops, or Skeleton Trap skeletons if they become aware of them.

Baby Dragons have a special tantrum ability that activates when no aerial units are within a 4.5 tile radius of the Baby Dragon. When Baby Dragons are far enough from other air units, they attack faster and deal double damage. As a result, they should be deployed in an attacking strategy in such a way that each Baby Dragon is at least 4.5 tiles apart from the other air troops.

Baby Dragon statistics and how to use it

The Baby Dragon has a wide range of abilities and may be considered more powerful than the Dragon. They have half the housing space and around half the damage, but when angered, they deal a lot more damage. As a result, make sure to use the Tantrum ability during an attacking strategy.

Here are the stats for Baby Dragons:

Baby Dragons can currently be upgraded seven times, with Level 8 Baby Dragon being the highest level. It costs 12000 Elixir to train a Level 8 Baby Dragon. Baby Dragons deal 145 damage per second and have 1900 hitpoints, making them one of Clash of Clans' most powerful Elixir troops. It takes 10 housing spaces and 1 minute and 30 seconds to train a Baby Dragon. Baby Dragons can be upgraded to a super troop 'Inferno Dragon' at the cost of 25000 Dark Elixir.

In conclusion, the Baby Dragon is a strong Elixir troop that must be included in the Clash of Clans army composition. Try training a couple of Baby Dragons with Elixir and using them in your attack to take advantage of their tantrum ability.

