What is 'DragLoon' attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players build army composition and attack opponent bases using different Elixir and Dark Elixir warriors.

They have the option of creating their offensive army compositions employing various troops or relying on the army compositions of more experienced players such as Yeti Smash, Crackling ArDrags, and others.

DragLoon is a strong army composition that works well in TH 8, 9, and 10. It should be utilized to gain three easy stars in multiplayer and clan war battles. It's ideal for trophy pushing, farming, and clan war battles.

Using DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Dragon Troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

DragLoon is a three-star Town Hall 8 attack tactic that is exceptionally reliable and effective in multiplayer fights and clan war attacks. This strategy makes use of dragons, balloons, and spells, all of which, if used appropriately, can guarantee at least two stars.

If players have high-level Dragons and Heroes, they can deploy this effective attack strategy.

The army composition of DragLoon attack strategy for Town Hall 8 is:

20 Balloons

5 Dragons

2 Healing Spells

1 Rage Spell

Barbarian King

Dragon (clan castle)

This army composition costs 190000 Elixir for Town Hall 8.

Execution strategy

Step 1: Deploy a Balloon near the Enemy's Clan Castle to lure enemy troops. Use Heroes and a Dragon to finish enemy clan castle troops.

Step 2: Now, line up all the balloons and dragons behind Clan Castle Dragon. Once the Dragons and Balloons have reached the base's core, use the Rage spell to boost them and increase their damage every second.

Step 3: Depending on attack conditions, use Healing spells on Balloons. Deploy the Barbarian King to draw attention away from the Archer Towers and clear the outside structures.

Finally, DragLoon is one of the most effective assault techniques in Clash of Clans for TH 8, 9, and 10, and players should practice it regularly for better results.

Also Read Article Continues below

Replace a Healing spell with a Rage spell to change the army composition according to the base. Use a Poison spell or a higher-level Clan Castle Dragon to deal with defensive clan castle troops.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha