How to make a cake in Minecraft 1.18?

Cakes are fascinating items that Minecraft players can make. These are edible items that can be crafted by players with the help of several other items in the game. It has been in the game since the game's launch in 2011.

Cakes can be used for any kind of celebration in the game, be it birthdays, anniversaries, or any other occasion. Many players also use this to simply decorate their builds, especially make-believe kitchens in house builds. This food item can even be eaten in parts and can be lit with the help of a single candle.

Steps to make a cake in Minecraft 1.18

Items needed

1) Bucket of milk

Milk can be extracted from cows (Image via Minecraft)

Unbeknownst to new players, they can have a bucket of milk in the game as well. Much like how they can fill a bucket with water or lava, they can fill it with milk by using it on a cow. Cows can give an infinite amount of milk. This is one of the essential ingredients in making a cake, and players will need three buckets of milk.

2) Wheat

Wheat crop (Image via Minecraft)

Wheat is a simple item to obtain as it is present in several village farms. Players can even grow it themselves by sowing seeds in tilled grass or dirt blocks. When players harvest the wheat, it drops as an item and can be picked up. Three wheat will be needed for this.

3) Sugar

Sugar from sugarcane (Image via Minecraft)

Sugar can be obtained through several methods, but the simplest way is to process sugarcane plants into sugar. Sugarcane plants can be found growing adjacent to any water source.

It usually grows near ocean beaches, river shores, etc. Simply putting the sugarcane in a crafting slot gives out sugar. Players will need two sugar for this recipe.

4) Eggs

Chickens drop eggs randomly (Image via Minecraft)

Eggs can be dropped by chicken randomly between 5 and 10 minutes. Players will have to wait for the chickens to drop them and it can take a lot of time. If players have a chicken farm, they won't have to wait as long. Only one egg is necessary for this recipe.

Crafting the cake

Crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Once players have all these items, they can start making a cake by putting three milk buckets horizontally at the top of the crafting slot, two sugars on either side of one egg in the middle column, and three wheat at the bottom column. This will give them a cake. After crafting, the buckets will still be in the crafting slot but will be empty.

