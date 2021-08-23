What are the best uses of cake in Minecraft?

Minecraft has various blocks and items inspired by real-life objects. Players can craft many actual food items like bread, cooked fish, cooked potatoes, cake, etc.

Cakes are among the oldest food items in Minecraft. Minecraft's creator, Notch, wanted Minecraft to win the 2010 Indie of the Year Awards and said he would add cake if Minecraft wins. Minecraft won multiple awards at the event, and Notch added cake as he promised.

Players can make a cake using three milk buckets, three wheat, two sugar, and one egg. Cakes can also be obtained by trading with farmers. This article informs players about different ways to use cakes in Minecraft.

Uses of cakes in Minecraft

Food

Eating cake (Image via Minecraft)

The obvious use of cakes is as a food item. However, players cannot eat them directly from their hands like other food items. Cakes can be placed like blocks in Minecraft. Players can only eat cakes after placing them.

Right-clicking on the cake will consume one slice of cake and restore two hunger points. Each cake has seven pieces, which means players can use one cake to restore 14 hunger points.

Making bonemeal

Composter (Image via Minecraft)

Many food items can be turned into bonemeal, and cake is no exception. Players can use cakes on a composter to make bonemeal.

However, this would be a waste since so many items are used for crafting a cake.

Redstone output

Cakes can be used to create redstone signals as well. When a player eats a slice from a cake, the number of available pieces decreases.

Players can use a comparator to detect the number of slices left or use observers to produce a redstone signal whenever a slice is eaten.

Decoration

Candle on cake (Image via Minecraft)

Players filled with creativity can make beautiful art out of the ugliest blocks in Minecraft. Cakes can also be used as decoration in Minecraft. The most common way to use it will be birthday parties, or celebrations held in-game.

In the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang added candles to Minecraft. Players can use candles on cakes and light them up. With candles, players can get a realistic cake experience in the game.

Another creative way to use cakes is by making steep stairs. Players can place cakes one upon another and eat slices to make a stair. This way, players can reach heights of seven blocks in just one block wide area.

