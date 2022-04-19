Aimblox codes in Roblox: Free Cash (April 2022)

Players can take a break from Simulator games or kill bosses and spend time with friends in this Roblox shooting game called Aimblox. This game has 60 amazing weapons that leave players stunned. It is a perfect game for players who are huge fans of PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile.

Players can train and improve the shooting skills, call friends over for a shooting game night or simply fight against other players. The codes give in-game cash that can be used to buy guns and items.

From Supernova Rocket Launchers to machine guns, players can fight, train, and own over 20 weapons. To unlock new characters, powers, and weapons customizations, players will need keys and money. In Competitive mode, players will be pitted against other gamers. Finally, players can improve their aim with Training. Stages can be completed by completing gun missions.

Roblox Aimblox codes for free Cash

Active codes

The Roblox game is still in the beta phase and will be completed very soon. While this is happening, developers are giving out many codes as incentives for players to try the game while it is in development. Players should check out these codes for free Cash and use it wisely to create an impressive collection of guns and items. Currently, there are no codes that have expired.

LIKES110K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

aimissue – Redeem code for $500 cash

LIKES70K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES177K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

joemama – Redeem code for $100 cash

PLAYBETA – Redeem code for $50 cash

Gun – Redeem code for $25 cash

LIKES165K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

SHINOBI – Redeem code for $50 cash

LIKES60K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

AimbloxTweets – Redeem code for a free reward

LIKES90K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES30K – Redeem code for $2,000 cash

LIKES80K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES50K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES25K – Redeem code for $2,000 cash

LIKES120K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES100K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

kreekcraft – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES140K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES150K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

IMPOSTER – Redeem code for $1,500 cash

50MIL – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

AimbloxEaster – Redeem code for the Bunny Tech Sight attachment (NEW)

LIKES40K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

LIKES130K – Redeem code for $1,000 cash

Steps to redeem the code in Roblox Aimblox

Make sure the game is downloaded on the desired PC or mobile device. Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes.

Launch the Roblox Aimblox game on the PC or Mobile device.

Selelct the Twitter button on the side of the screen.

Copy the code of choice from the above list.

Paste it into the 'Enter Code Here' option visible.

Select 'Redeem' button to get the reward and enjoy making new purchases.

A look at ranks in Aimblox

On the bottom of the screen, to the left of the Cash and XP bars, players can see their current rank in the lobby. Players' current Competitive rank is at the top of the list. The current Training rank can be found below it as well.

Players can enhance their rank in a game mode by playing Competitive or Training mode. Soon, there will be even more information available about ranks.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan