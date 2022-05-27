5 best weapons in Call of Duty history

The Call of Duty franchise has come a long way since it was released back in 2003, from helmets and boots on the ground at war-torn Normandy Beach of World War II to exoskeleton suits facing each other with peak lethality in futuristic wars.

The franchise has provided gamers with action-packed campaigns and fast-paced multiplayer experiences for close to two decades. With a plethora of game modes to choose from, the franchise still stands strong as one of the most-played multiplayer games in the video game industry.

Seasoned players of these games have always used all the skills and tricks on offer to ensure triumph in the multiplayer mode, which also included a standalone zombie mode since the first Call of Duty: Black Ops title. Aside from having quick reaction times, players need to master movement, map knowledge, and most importantly, gun skills if they wish to win battles in this highly competitive arena.

The best Call of Duty weapons of all time

The franchise is no stranger to guns. Winning a duel with an opponent with a trusty weapon is of paramount importance. This article will explore five of the best guns overall.

5) M16

M16 in Call of Duty Black Op Cold War (Image via Activision)

The M16 is easily one of the most popular guns in the franchise. It was introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare as an easily equipable gun unlocked at level one. The gun was a three-round burst weapon with little to no recoil. This led to it being used by players even after reaching higher levels in the game.

The gun also made its appearance in the sequels such as Modern Warfare 2 and other Black Ops games. The original M16 is considered among the most-used and beloved weapons in the franchise, with numerous attachments available.

4) AK47

AK47 in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (image via Activision)

The AK 47 easily deserves a spot on the list for its well-known design and telltale sound. It is undoubtedly the most popular gun to ever exist in the video game world. Activision did not shy away when they introduced this beauty in their first Modern Warfare installment. The gun is one of the most powerful assault rifles in the game and does significant damage.

While it has noticeably higher recoil compared to the other assault rifles in the game, in the right hands, it still stands as one of the most powerful and lethal weapons. The gun is viable at both short and long ranges.

The AK 47 is a fan favorite and has made appearances in countless Call of Duty games, from Modern Warfare to recent titles such as Cold War.

3) MP40

MP40 from Call of Duty Vanguard (image via Activision)

Veterans of the franchise will know this gun from the very first Call of Duty, followed by its World War II sequels. This German machine gun proved to be one of the most trusty and lethal guns in the franchise as it had a great fire rate and was unrivaled for a sub-machine gun with such high damage.

MP40 really shone when World at War came out in 2008. The multiplayer awarded different in-game perks for each gun. Steady aim and stopping power were some of the perks that made the gun overpowered enough to go down as one of the best guns in the franchise.

2) Model 1887 Akimbo

Model 1887 Akimbo from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

If absolute devastation has a name, it has to be Akimbo. The shotgun pair made their debut in Modern Warfare 2. Without a doubt, this gun was the most powerful shotgun in the game. It could deal incredible damage even at longer ranges. Once the correct attachments are added, this gun becomes unstoppable.

The mag size of these dual-wielded shotguns is almost never-ending. A certain glitch in Modern Warfare allowed the guns to become particularly overpowerful in terms of range with the akimbo attachment enabled.

1) ACR

ACR from Modern Warfare 2019 (image via activision)

The ACR comes in as the best gun in the history of the franchise. Players who have played Modern Warfare 2 and 3 know this gun to be an absolute powerhouse. It was a go-to for almost all players when they were in a rush.

The gun had practically no recoil and did solid damage at all ranges, so it was favored by all kinds of players. It was also easy to use and provided pin-point accuracy. To this day, players remain hopeful about the ACR making a return in an upcoming installment.

