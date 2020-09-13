How many Call of Duty games are there?

Call of Duty is one of the longest-running franchises in the videogame industry. More than 45 Call of Duty games have released over the years. These include 17 games from the main series, along with one for mobile devices. The remaining are standalone and remastered versions.
The first Call of Duty game was released in 2003. Both Call of Duty and Battlefield franchise define the genre of first-person shooter games. In 2002, we witnessed Battlefield 1942, which offered us a completely new take on videogames with its 3D graphics, gunplay and other aspects.
Call of Duty's main series has a total of 17 released(including COD Mobile) and one unreleased(Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War) titles. Here are all the games that have released so far in the Call of Duty franchise.
Also Read: PlayStation 5 showcase event confirmed for September: New launch titles, price, pre-orders & more.
List of all major Call of Duty games
Disclaimer: The worldwide sales may differ from the current numbers.
1. Call Of Duty
Release Date: October 29th, 2003 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360 | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 4.5 million copies
2. Call Of Duty 2
Release Date: November 11th, 2008 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 5.9 million copies
3. Call Of Duty 3
Release Date: November 7th, 2006 | Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Wii | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 7.2 million copies
Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced
4. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Release Date: November 5th, 2007 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 15.7 million copies (by 2013)
5. Call Of Duty: World At War
Release Date: November 11th, 2008 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 15.7 million copies (by 2013)
6. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Release Date: November 10th, 2009 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360 | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 25 million copies
Also Read: COD Mobile cannot be played on PC without emulator
7. Call Of Duty: Black Ops
Release Date: November 9th, 2010 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 30.4 million copies
8. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Release Date: November 8th, 2011 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward/ Sledgehammer games | Worldwide Sales: 30.7 million copies
9. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2
Release Date: November 13th, 2012 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Wii U, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 29.5 million copies
10. Call Of Duty: Ghosts
Release Date: November 5th, 2013 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Wii U, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 28.8 million copies
Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake PC system requirements
11. Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Release Date: November 4th, 2014 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Sledgehammer Games | Worldwide Sales: 21.7 million copies
12. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
Release Date: November 6th, 2015 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 26.7 million copies
13. Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Release Date: November 4th, 2016 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 13.6 million copies
14. Call Of Duty: WW2
Release Date: November 3rd, 2017 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Sledgehammer Games | Worldwide Sales: 19.8 million copies
Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake announced, to be released on January 21st
15. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
Release Date: November 12th, 2018 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 14.3 million copies
16. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Release Date: October 25th, 2019 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: NA
17. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Release Date: Fall 2020 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | Developer: Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software | Worldwide Sales: NA
18. Call of Duty Mobile
Release Date: October 1st, 2019 | Platforms: Android, iOS | Developer: TiMi Studios | Worldwide Sales: NA
19. Call of Duty Warzone
Release Date: March 10th, 2020 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS5(TBA), Xbox Series X(TBA) | Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software | Worldwide Sales: NA
Source: wepc, Wikipedia, Call of Duty Fandom