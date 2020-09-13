How many Call of Duty games are there?

Call of Duty is one of the longest-running franchises in the videogame industry. More than 45 Call of Duty games have released over the years. These include 17 games from the main series, along with one for mobile devices. The remaining are standalone and remastered versions.

The first Call of Duty game was released in 2003. Both Call of Duty and Battlefield franchise define the genre of first-person shooter games. In 2002, we witnessed Battlefield 1942, which offered us a completely new take on videogames with its 3D graphics, gunplay and other aspects.

Call of Duty's main series has a total of 17 released(including COD Mobile) and one unreleased(Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War) titles. Here are all the games that have released so far in the Call of Duty franchise.

List of all major Call of Duty games

Image Credit: Infinity Ward

Disclaimer: The worldwide sales may differ from the current numbers.

1. Call Of Duty

Advertisement

Release Date: October 29th, 2003 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360 | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 4.5 million copies

2. Call Of Duty 2

Release Date: November 11th, 2008 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 5.9 million copies

3. Call Of Duty 3

Release Date: November 7th, 2006 | Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Wii | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 7.2 million copies

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

4. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Release Date: November 5th, 2007 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 15.7 million copies (by 2013)

5. Call Of Duty: World At War

Release Date: November 11th, 2008 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 15.7 million copies (by 2013)

6. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Release Date: November 10th, 2009 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360 | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 25 million copies

Also Read: COD Mobile cannot be played on PC without emulator

7. Call Of Duty: Black Ops

Release Date: November 9th, 2010 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 30.4 million copies

8. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Release Date: November 8th, 2011 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward/ Sledgehammer games | Worldwide Sales: 30.7 million copies

9. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2

Release Date: November 13th, 2012 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Wii U, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 29.5 million copies

10. Call Of Duty: Ghosts

Release Date: November 5th, 2013 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Wii U, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 28.8 million copies

Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake PC system requirements

11. Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Release Date: November 4th, 2014 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Sledgehammer Games | Worldwide Sales: 21.7 million copies

12. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3

Release Date: November 6th, 2015 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 26.7 million copies

13. Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Release Date: November 4th, 2016 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: 13.6 million copies

14. Call Of Duty: WW2

Release Date: November 3rd, 2017 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Sledgehammer Games | Worldwide Sales: 19.8 million copies

Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake announced, to be released on January 21st

15. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4

Release Date: November 12th, 2018 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Treyarch | Worldwide Sales: 14.3 million copies

16. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Release Date: October 25th, 2019 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One | Developer: Infinity Ward | Worldwide Sales: NA

17. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Release Date: Fall 2020 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | Developer: Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software | Worldwide Sales: NA

18. Call of Duty Mobile

Release Date: October 1st, 2019 | Platforms: Android, iOS | Developer: TiMi Studios | Worldwide Sales: NA

19. Call of Duty Warzone

Release Date: March 10th, 2020 | Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS5(TBA), Xbox Series X(TBA) | Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software | Worldwide Sales: NA

Source: wepc, Wikipedia, Call of Duty Fandom