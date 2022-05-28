How to play Zombies mode in Call of Duty Mobile

Zombies mode has been a fan-favorite in Call of Duty Mobile (and the Call of Duty franchise, in general) since its inception. It certainly seems like nothing is more fun for players than gunning down brain-eating zombies. This particular mode makes an appearance every now and then in Call of Duty Mobile.

For the mobile version of Call of Duty, it is dubbed “Undead Siege.” During the day, players will have to make a collected effort to gather resources. However, the situation rapidly changes when night time arrives. It now becomes a game of survival, with the entire team required to hold back the zombie horde.

This article will explain how players can join in on the fun of Zombies mode in Call of Duty Mobile and will also provide a few tips to secure victory in this mode.

Call of Duty Mobile: How to play Zombies mode

To start playing Zombies mode in Call of Duty Mobile, one will have to queue up with other actual players. Unfortunately, this mode cannot be played solo and will require a team. Three other players will be added to the group or one can invite their own friends to queue up together for this entertaining game mode.

Here is how to access Zombies mode:

Step 1 : At the main menu, choose Events on the left-hand side.

: At the main menu, choose Events on the left-hand side. Step 2 : Now select Featured.

: Now select Featured. Step 3 : Choose Undead Siege on the left-hand side.

: Choose Undead Siege on the left-hand side. Step 4: Tap the Start button to begin.

For those who do get into a match, there are several key tips and tricks to keep in mind to improve one's odds of victory. Obviously, the Undead Siege mode does not have an 'enemy team', despite it being a multiplayer mode. It is all about working together in the game to ensure success.

Do not go off on your own

This one is rather obvious, but sometimes, gamers may encounter a player who insists on doing things solo. Since Undead Siege is a team effort, they need to focus on the objectives and ensure that they help their team members. Surviving is essential for winning, but it certainly should not come at the cost of team members.

Focus entirely on looting during the day

Once the night ends and the sun comes up, players will get the opportunity to gather loot once again. Gathering large amounts of loot is arguably the best way to ensure a victory in the Undead Siege mode. This is the only time players should ever split up to maximize the amount of resources gathered, so don’t be afraid to use vehicles as well.

Players will need to focus on finding resources to build and upgrade turrets. When gathering resources, pick everything up as there is no wrong answer in this mode. And don’t forget that Aether Essence can be collected at the same time, which is necessary for purchasing additional weapons and ammo, if needed. Lastly, every player should share the loot and avoid being stingy or selfish.

Keep the Control Center healthy and well-guarded

One player should always make a conscious effort to protect the Control Center in Call of Duty Mobile’s Zombie mode. Warden and Heavy Gunner zombies generally disregard players and make a beeline for the Control Center. If the structure takes significant damage, that means wasting valuable time repairing it with the wrench, which is time that could be spent fetching supplies instead.

