"Game is unplayable for solo queuers": Apex Legends community shares their opinions about competitive matchmaking

The current ranked mode in Apex Legends is not entirely free of problems. Much of it has to do with how the ranks have been jumbled together, resulting in problematic matchmaking.

Respawn regularly makes changes in the ranked mode of Apex Legends. They ensure that things remain dynamic, and players do not just stick to one strategy.

One major change this season is the new scores given to players after the game. While matchmaking has been a problem, on the one hand, the overall fun and moments of madness are making these matches quite interesting.

The Apex Legends community shares their opinions about the current ranked season

Apex Legends still have amazing moments created in the matches. This primarily has to do with some of the features that have been introduced. One player posted about an epic moment in the final battle that they enjoyed and asked for the opinions of others.

The original clip was shared by Reddit user u/_djork_1, which contained an exciting finish in the final moments. The ring was close to its last possible area when the player, playing as Caustic, decided to jump in with their squad. A frantic finish followed with the player's squad emerging as champions.

Other players also shared their opinions about the current ranked season in Apex Legends. One player suggested that the players could have used the gas bomb of Caustic, which would have made it easier for their squad to win the match.

Some were surprised how the main post owner was able to move through the storm without getting damage. One player stated that they have never enjoyed such luck.

Another player explained why the user did not receive any damage which has to do with how the storm mechanics work.

On the flip side, one player asked if the ranked season is hard, or if it was just them.

Ranked seems to have taken a long time to reach this level, as one fan cited that this has finally happened after 12 seasons.

A relatively newer player described their problems with the current system and why they are discouraged to try the mode in Apex Legends right now.

The main problem of this season is amplified when players try to play alone with random squadmates. This was cited by another player who declared that they do enjoy ranked, but it becomes a problem when playing with strangers.

Matchmaking seems to be a major cause of concern as one player wished not to get teamed up with Platinum and higher players in Gold lobby.

It seems that casual players are really having a hard time with Apex Legends, as stated by a player who spoke about the difficulties of the current season.

One player described the clip as a guide on how to win despite playing with Caustic in the wrong manner.

While some are enjoying the Ranked season, they believe that the ring should move in closer, which will result in more dynamic games.

There are also those who have disliked what Apex Legends has to offer and have quit. One such user feels that the game has gone downhill. They added that while the fun is still there, the game has already peaked in a competitive sense and is unlikely to grow any more.

Not everyone is a fan, as some believe that the title enforces too much grinding, and they do not have the time to invest in the title.

As clear from the above responses, the overall consensus on ranking in Apex Legends is quite mixed. If the ranks get sorted, ultimately, the experience could become much more favourable to all. It also remains to be seen if Respawn will make any tweaks based on feedback from the players.

