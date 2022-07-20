How to download COD Mobile Season 7 Test Server on Android devices

Call of Duty Mobile, or COD Mobile, is one of the most popular games available on the mobile platform. The title comes with a Battle Royale mode, alongside multiple multiplayer game modes, providing users with a wide range of variety.

The developers are also working hard to introduce updates, bringing tons of new features to keep the game fresh. Before the release of the patches, public test builds are released, offering the users a chance to test out upcoming features and other content.

COD Mobile Season 7 is the game’s next update, and the public test build for it went live on July 12. Interested users on Android devices can download it using the APK files provided by the developers.

COD Mobile Season 7 Test Server: How to download the latest public test build using APK

Activision officially launched the COD Mobile Season 7 Test Server on July 12, and it will be available for around a week. Two different APK files are made available for Android users, and the required ones based on their devices can be installed.

The exact download links for the latest public test build are provided below:

Season 7 Test Server 64-bit file: Visit - https://bit.ly/CODMPTB64Bit7

Season 7 Test Server 32-bit file: Visit - https://bit.ly/CODMPTB32Bit7

Note: The 64-bit edition is 765 MB in size, whereas the latter is 767 MB. Users must ensure that they download the required file using a steady internet connection and have enough storage space.

Capacity and more details

The following points are worth noting regarding the ongoing public test build:

1) Player Registration Limit: 30,000

2) Content suited for ages 16+

3) All information and player data collected during this test will be deleted

If the registration limit has crossed, individuals will not be able to access the public test build and will have to wait for future test builds.

Steps to download and install

The steps mentioned below can be followed to download the COD Mobile Season 7 Test Server:

Step 1: To start, users will have to use either of the links provided below to download the APK file for the public test build.

Step 2: Gamers can next enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and proceed to install the APK.

Step 3: They can finally open the application and sign in to check out the different features added by the developers.

Features of the latest public test

The developers have specified that players will be able to test the following features in the public test:

New weapon comparison system

New mythic weapon gifting option

General weapon adjustments and changes

Some BR changes and adjustments with classes

New scorestreak – Claw

New lethal equipment - C4

New perk

Mode testing

Many other changes to be discovered

Gamers trying them out should note that everything in the build may or may not be final, can be buggy, possess placeholder pictures or text, and may differ from what gets released into the game. The content tested is not guaranteed to be added and could be for later seasons.

