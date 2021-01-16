5 best COD Mobile players as of 2021

There are different players in every competitive game. The same goes for games like COD Mobile. Some players play the game casually, while others want to improve and become better at it. Some want to build a career around competitive games, but only a few become the very best at these games.

To become the best, players need to hone their COD Mobile skills to an incredibly high level. This article will give readers a closer look at some top players in COD Mobile.

Top 5 COD Mobile players

#1 - iFerg

iFerg is a popular YouTuber who plays multiple first-person titles across platforms. He is especially good at COD Mobile, with over 1.7 million subscribers looking forward to his Call Of Duty gameplay. iFerg excels at using heavy weapons in the game, with a love for Annihilator.

#2 - Jokesta

Jokesta is one of the best COD Mobile players in the world. He is also a YouTuber with over 375k subscribers. Jokesta is an aggressive player who enjoys unorthodox shots. He is known for jaw-dropping wall-bangs and conquering the top spot on the scoreboard.

#3 - HawksNest

HawksNest is a fantastic player and a great helping hand when it comes to teaching COD Mobile. He has over 500K subscribers on Youtube, mostly because of his insane gameplay and great guides on improving in COD Mobile.

#4 - Godzly

Godzly is a unique player who experiments with new weapon loadouts and owns most of them. He is very adaptive with weapons and maps in COD Mobile. Godzly also has a YouTube channel with over 190K subscribers.

#5 - Knifes IOS

Knifes IOS is the most unique player on this list. Knifes IOS, as his name suggests, is incredibly skilled at using knives and other melee weapons in COD Mobile. In fact, he's reached the legendary rank simply by using knives. He has over 90K subscribers on YouTube.

