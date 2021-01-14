New seasons in COD Mobile bring new weapons and other exciting rewards through its battle pass. It keep the title fresh for the players and gives them incentive to keep playing the game. Season 13 of COD Mobile also brings wondrous new additions to the game. One of the two new weapons added to the game is Mythic - named after the Peacekeeper MK2. It is a balanced assault rifle that is added to the list of other rifles in CODM.

Peacekeeper MK2 AR in COD Mobile Season 13: All you need to know

Stats and details about Peacekeeper MK2

The Peacekeeper MK2 is a Mythic weapon unlocked after a player reaches Tier 21 in Season 13 Battle Pass. It is an amazing weapon that offers a balance of damage, fire rate, and accuracy. It is a great weapon for close-to-mid-range combat situations. It also offers one of the best mobility and decent control, making this gun easy to use for most players. The full stats are as follows:

Damage: 41

Fire Rate: 65

Accuracy: 58

Mobility: 69

Range: 54

Control: 54

Tier: S

Best attachments for Peacekeeper MK2

There can be a lot of attachments that work well with the Peacekeeper MK2. Still, some of the best ones are RTC Muzzle Brake for Muzzle attachment, Rapid Fire Barrel for Barrel attachment (this can be changed depending on the range), Aim Assist Laser, Fore Grip as Under-barrel attachment, and Firm Grip Tape as Rear Grip attachment.

Skins for Peacekeeper MK2

MK2 Skins in COD Mobile

The Peacekeeper MK2 comes with two skin options. The first one is Peacekeeper MK2 - Artifact, which has a Mythic level rarity. Players can unlock it in Magma Eruption Mythic Drop.

The second is called Peacekeeper MK2 - Blast Off, an Epic rarity. Players can acquire this gun by reaching Season 13 Battle Pass Premium Tier 50.

