The Boy and the Heron won't be Hayao Miyazaki's last film, confirms Studio Ghibli's VP

According to the Vice President of Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron won't be the final movie of the legendary filmmaker, Hayao Miyazaki. Reports suggest that Junichi Nishioka, VP of the esteemed studio, has recently spoken to CBC's Eli Glasner at the Toronto International Film Festival's red carpet and revealed that Miyazaki has been coming to the office with new ideas.

Notably, the celebrated Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki put his retirement on hold to direct the full-length feature film The Boy and the Heron. While fans suspected it to be his final animated feature film, Junichi Nishioka's words refuted such claims. As such, it has been fascinating news for the Japanese animated film industry and worldwide fans of the director's works.

Junichi Nishioka has confirmed that The Boy and the Heron isn't the final film of the Japanese animator, Hayao Miyazaki

Expand Tweet

After its theatrical release in Japan, The Boy and The Heron opened at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7 at Roy Thomson Hall. The renowned Vice President of Studio Ghibli, Junichi Nishioka, spoke to Eli Glasner from CBC on the red carpet of TIFF 2023 and revealed that the upcoming movie won't be Hayao Miyazaki's final animated feature film.

Glasner shared this piece of news through a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) account @glasneronfilm on September 8, 2023.

"The Boy & The Heron’ is not Miyazaki’s final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas,” Eli Glasner said in a tweet.

Unfortunately, it's unknown when those "new ideas" will be made into scripts for another feature film.

Clip from the film's trailer (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Notably, the 82-year-old legendary animated filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki had come out of retirement to direct films on previous occasions. As such, it's not that hard to believe Junichi Nishioka's words at TIFF 2023. Furthermore, The Boy and the Heron has seen massive success, garnering $13.2 million at the box office during its opening weekend in Japan.

In addition, the film is slated to release on December 8, 2023, in United States theaters. Since the audience has shown immense love for Miyazaki's latest project, the legendary animator may try to work on another film soon.

On this note, fans might like to know that the Toronto International Festival 2023 kicked off with The Boy and the Heron, with an introduction from Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro applauding the animated feature. The film’s official synopsis reads,

“A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.”

According to Junichi Nishioka, it has been a moment of honor for the film to be chosen as the event opener.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.