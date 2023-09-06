The Boy and the Heron announces North American release date in first trailer

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, GKIDS announced a North American general theater and IMAX release date for Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Gihbli’s The Boy and the Heron film. Known as How Do You Live? in Japan, the film is set to be screened in North America in early December 2023, with special preview screenings in November.

The news of The Boy and the Heron’s North American release date also came alongside an English first-look teaser video with footage from the film. This trailer also marks the first time that the film footage has been shown outside of Japanese theaters, with the film essentially receiving no promotion prior to its July 2023 release in Japan.

Studio Ghibli officially revealed in June that the film would not have any trailers prior to its release, with The Boy and the Heron also lacking TV spots or newspaper ads domestically. The film had also not revealed a plot summary, voice cast, or information about most staff until after it had already been released in Japanese theaters.

Miyazaki’s final film The Boy and the Heron set to debut in North American theaters on December 8

The roughly minute-long trailer for The Boy and the Heron features Japanese audio with English subtitles, and predominantly focuses on protagonist Mahito Maki. The trailer also introduces what is likely the film’s titular heron, first shown to be flying past Mahito and later seen in the final shot of the trailer.

The film is set to release in both general North American theaters and IMAX equipped theaters on Friday, December 8, 2023. The film will screen “special preview engagements” starting on November 22, but additional information on these preview screenings is unavailable at the time of this article’s writing.

The film is set during World War II, and follows Mahito after he loses his mother during the firebombings of Tokyo. He and his father then move to the countryside, where the latter remarries to his late wife’s pregnant sister. While struggling to come to terms with his new life situation, Mahito encounters a talking heron, and enters another world based on the promise of meeting his mother again.

Soma Santoki voices Mahito, while Takuya Kimura is said to make a special appearance. Additional cast members include Masaki Suda, Kou Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, Sawako Agawa, Karen Takizawa, Shinobu Otake, Jun Kunimura, Kaoru Kobayashi, and Shohei Hino.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work, as well as directing the film and writing its script. Takeshi Honda is the animation director, while Joe Hisaishi composed the film’s music. Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is the producer, while Kenshi Yonezu performs the film’s main theme song Chikyugi, which translates to Globe.

