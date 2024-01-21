Kagurabachi chapter 17: Chihiro defeats Genichi Sojo as their ideologies clash

Kagurabachi chapter 17 was released on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. As expected, the chapter delved into the battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo. Although they wielded the blades forged by the same blacksmith, their ideologies clashed. In the end, Chihiro's vision prevailed, as he struck down Sojo and his Cloud Gouger.

The previous episode of Kagurabachi explored Genichi Sojo seemingly killing several Kamunabi sorcerers with his awakened powers. Becoming intuned with the Cloud Gouger, he blitzkrieg his way to victory. Following that, the Mafia Boss returned to his base to face off against Chihiro Rokuhira.

Kagurabachi chapter 17 highlights: Chihiro's resolve and ideology prevail over Sojo's murderous intent

Kagurabachi chapter 17, titled Tea, began with Genichi Sojo and Chihiro Rokuhira starting their battle, which they had to end within 12 seconds. Wielding Enten, the dark-haired protagonist clashed against Sojo and his Cloud Gouger in the most cinematic way possible.

Following that, the chapter shifted to an imaginary conversation taking place between the duo. In that sequence, Sojo offered a plate of Hanami Dango and tea to Chihiro, which he refused to eat because he didn't like sweet things.

Slightly hurt by his comments, the mafia boss accused him of harboring only bloodlust for him. He further revealed how the thoughts of Chihiro had been in his head the whole time. Following that, he enquired about Kunishige Rokuhira.

Chihiro and Sojo during their imaginary conversation (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro quickly realized that he revealed that hidden fact to him when they had met for the first time at Hinao's place. Kagurabachi chapter 17 then explained that while Sojo comprehended Chihiro's ideologies surrounding the Enchanted Blades, he disagreed with them.

To him, the blades Kunishige Rokuhira forged were nothing more than tools for mass destruction. When he held the Cloud Gouger blade for the first time, all he heard was "Go slaughter."

Moreover, the Mafia Boss was firm in his convictions. He also clarified in Kagurabachi chapter 17 that the Cloud Gouger (Kuregumo) went through the massacre only by resonating and reacting to his own beliefs.

Chihiro vs Sojo's fight (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, the chapter returned to the present moment and focused on their battle. Sojo charged at the dark-haired protagonist and sliced one of his arms. However, he realized that Chihiro had become significantly faster than before.

The chapter once again shifted to their imaginary conversation, where Chihiro asked Sojo if he thought himself to be the only one who could speak for Kunishige. However, the Mafia Boss explained that anyone could take that role and that only made battles more meaningful.

Back to the battle, Genichi Sojo analyzed Chihiro's powers and decided to take one final gamble by sacrificing the three seconds from the remaining six seconds, in exchange for cloaking himself with twice the Spirit Energy his body would have allowed.

Genichi Sojo takes on Chihiro (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

With everything, he slashed at Chihiro, but the latter evaded the attack. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 17 saw the protagonist thinking about his father's words about how dangerous the blades were.

In his imaginary conversation with Sojo, Chihiro finally answered the Mafia Boss' previous claims. Like Sojo, he too accepted that both of them could speak for Kunishige. However, this was the precise reason why he didn't want to show him any respect.

Chihiro defeats Genichi Sojo (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The only thing that he could do was to cut him down with even thicker bloodlust. Kagurabachi chapter 17 then saw Chihiro striking Genichi Sojo from above in a flash to sever his left arm.

A panel revealed that Chihiro had cloaked himself in Spirit Energy three times more than what his body would normally allow. The chapter finally ended with him slashing Genichi Sojo with Kuro at a zero distance and breaking the Cloud Gouger blade.

Kagurabachi chapter 17 review

Kagurabachi chapter 17 masterfully delved into the polar opposite ideologies of Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo. While for the former, the Enchanted Blades existed for the sake of saving people, for the latter, they served as the tools of mass destruction.

In this battle of conflicting ideologies, Chihiro found a new vision: Those blades shouldn't be allowed to exist. This is probably the exact reason why he put so much force into his last swing and broke the Cloud Gouger blade.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As for Genichi Sojo, the chapter made a remarkable contribution to his character in general. The latest chapter proved why Sojo has so many depth of layers as an antagonist. There were moments when he hesitated about his convictions, but in the end, like Chihiro, he chose to stay true to them.

Aside from that, Kagurabachi chapter 17 was truly a cinematic fest for manga enthusiasts. Takeru Hokazono's incredible mastery of fighting choreography was at the forefront. The oscillation between the imaginary conversation and battle was a masterstroke. Overall, the chapter had everything a fan of this manga would have wanted.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.