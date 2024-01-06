Kagurabachi chapter 17: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 17 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #8 on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most readers around the world can digitally access the chapter on Viz and Shueisha's affiliated platforms online on January 21, 2024, at 7 am PT.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed the secret of the Kyonagi Clan's regenerative powers, with Char healing Chihiro's wounded hand using her thoughts and emotions. Besides, the chapter saw Genichi Sojo awakening the true realm of Cloud Gouger to decimate the Kamunabi elite squad before facing Chiihiro for a rematch.

Kagurabachi chapter 17 release date and times for all region

Expand Tweet

Since the Weekly Shonen Jump will be a break next week, Kagurabachi chapter 17 will be released on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, for most fans living outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 7 am PT.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 17, according to various time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 21 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 21 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 21 3 PM Central European Time Friday, January 21 4 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 21 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Friday, January 21 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Saturday, January 22 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 22 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 17

Sojo and Chihiro, as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Kagurabachi chapter 17 online in digital format on Shueisha's MangaPlus App, MangaPlus website, Viz Media's official website, and Shonen Jump+ App.

The first and the latest three chapters are accessible for free reading on these platforms. Interested readers will require monetary subscriptions to be able to read the rest of the chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 16 recap

Expand Tweet

Chapter 16 starts with Chihiro returning from Sojo's base with Char after rescuing the little girl from the research lab. However, he was panting and grimacing with every step, and given Nishiki's power, it put a huge stress on his body.

Following that, Char noticed Chihiro's wounded left hand and asked him to give her his hand. The little girl then focused on the protagonist's hands with extreme concentration.

A flashback featuring Char's mother revealed that the Kyonagi Clan's special regenerative powers lie in their thoughts and emotions. If one were to think that their pain was gone, it would become a reality.

Char healing Chihiro in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, Char demonstrated her emotive powers to heal Chihiro's pain. A few panels later, Shiba returned to Sojo's base, following his off-screening against the Mafia Boss' guards. He, Chihiro, and Char, all three, then sensed something was wrong.

As such, the dark-haired protagonist asked Shiba to take care of Char while he unsheathed his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to face off against a familiar opponent. Following this, the chapter returned to Sojo's battle against Kamunabi and saw him unlocking the true realm of Cloud Gouger.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Instead of charging Mei, he cloaked himself with lightning and obliterated every Kamunabi elite Squad member. With renewed strength, the Mafia Boss returned to his base to face off against Chihiro Rokuhira.

He realized Kunishige's son had also deepened his understanding of the Enchanted Blade. While he had a lot to talk to him about, Sojo felt that words weren't the need of the hour. The chapter ended with Sojo versus Chihiro's rematch commencing.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 17

Sojo vs Chihiro in chapter 8 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest installment ended, Kagurabachi chapter 17 will showcase the rematch between Genichi Sojo and Chihiro Rokuhira. Both have surpassed the theoretical limits of their Enchanted Blades by deepening their bonds with the blade.

However, there's no doubt that both Sojo and Chihiro are exhausted from their previous battles. As such, it's unlikely for their battle to reach a proper conclusion in Kagurabachi chapter 17.

Sojo, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Furthermore, there's a popular theory in the fandom that Sojo might become a recurring villain in the series. If Takeru Hokazono does follow this line of thought, then he wouldn't kill off Genichi Sojo just yet.

As such, there's a possibility of a third party interrupting the battle and rescuing the Mafia Boss. While this is only a speculation at this point, Kagurabachi chapter 17 may introduce a Hishaku group member.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.