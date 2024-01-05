Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18, titled First Class Mage Exam, is set to be released on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television. The episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Bilbili, Prime Video, and other platforms in selected regions.

In the previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Sein decided to part ways with the Elven Mage's group and search for his friend, Gorilla Warrior, who had gone to the Tur region. However, he promised them that they would meet once again.

Besides that, the episode saw Frieren and Stark aiding Fern, who got ill. The Elven Mage secured a key ingredient to make a cure for Fern. Given how the episode ended with the party resuming their journey to the Auberst, fans cannot wait to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18 release date and time for all regions

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18 will be released on January 12, 2024, at 8 am PT, following its broadcast on NTV in Japan at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available at the following times, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 12 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, January 12 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 12 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 12 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, January 12 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, January 12 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 12 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, January 12 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 13 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18?

Frieren as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Similar to part one, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18 will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other Winter 2024 anime, such as Blue Exorcist season 3, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Solo Leveling, and more.

Besides Crunchyroll, anim enthusiasts can stream Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18 on Netflix, Prime Video, IQIYI, Bilibili, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected regions. As such, plenty of options are available to follow the series.

Recap of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 17 picked from the events from where it had left and saw Sein in a dilemma regarding whether to pursue his best friend to Tur or carry on his adventure with the Elfen Mage to Auberst.

Given that Tur was in the opposite direction to Auberst, Sein had to make a firm decision. Since it was late, Frieren urged Sein to take a decision a day later and take some rest at a rented cabin near the settlement.

Unfortunately, the region was hit by a blizzard, making it difficult for them to go anywhere until it was passed. During his stay at the Cabin, Sein spent a wholesome time with the group and eventually asked the Elven Mage why she had given him so much attention.

Sein, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren mentioned that the priest had reminded her of herself from the past before she had set off on an adventure. As such, she wanted to give him a chance. Finally, the day to decide had come, and as was expected, Sein decided to look for Gorilla as he had originally planned.

He bid farewell but promised to meet them once again. The episode's second segment saw Frieren, Stark, and Fern continuing with their journey to the Auberst. However, on the way, Fern got ill. As such, the party rushed to help her and luckily found a residence deep in the mountains.

Frieren and Fern, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren demonstrated her magic to diagnose Fern's illness, realizing she needed to find some ingredients to make the cure. Thankfully, she remembered the area from during her adventure with Himmel.

As such, the Elven Mage and Stark went on a mini-adventure to find the mushrooms that grew on the roots of an icicle Cherry blossom tree. After returning, she applied the medicine and made Fern feel better. The episode ended with the party re-commencing their journey to Auberst.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18?

Frieren with her new party (Image via Madhouse)

Given the latest episode covered chapters 35 and 36 from the manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18 is expected to cover the next two chapters. The next episode is expected to see the Elven Mage and her party arriving at the Kühl region, where Auberst, the largest city in the Northern Lands, is located.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 18 will also introduce new characters and show the Mages enlisting their names for the First Class Mage's Exam, which will take place in two months. As such, fans can buckle up for an exciting adventure starting the next episode.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.