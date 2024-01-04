One Punch Man chapter 200: Major spoilers to expect

One Punch Man chapter 200 is highly anticipated by fans, especially after Flashy Flash managed to defeat the Heavenly Ninja Party all by himself. With that fight over, fans can expect the manga to take on a new plot path, possibly focusing on Blast and Saitama's confrontation with the ninja village founder - The Great One.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash fight the Heavenly Ninja Party. During this dispute, Brawny Muscle activated an elite technique. However, Flashy Flash easily replicated it and defeated all the Heavenly Ninja Party members.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 200?

Blast and Saitama may confront The Great One in One Punch Man chapter 200

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans may remember when Flashy Flash, Manako, and Saitama had gone to meet Blast at the Hero Association building, they received a letter from Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, informing them about their meeting with The Great One who had returned. However, while Flashy Flash had gone to confront Sonic, Blast and Saitama went to The Great One's rendezvous location.

Now that Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic have won against the Heavenly Ninja Party, the manga might switch its focus to Saitama and Blast, possibly confronting the ninja village founder - The Great One. However, prior to that, the two heroes may have to fight a few ninjas who might be on guard for the leader.

The Great One might make his first appearance in One Punch Man chapter 200

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the manga has given fans a glimpse of the ninja village founder's previous persona, Empty Void, the series has yet to show how he looks as The Great One. Although one might be led to believe that there will only be a few minor changes, it is important to remember that The Great One is a monsterified version of Empty Void. Hence, his character design may completely change from his original.

Considering the artistic skills of manga artist Yusuke Murata, fans can expect some beautiful and intricate illustrations in the upcoming chapter. This might also be backed up by the fact that One Punch Man chapter 200 is set to be the series' first chapter in 2024. This could also be the reason why Murata pushed Flash and Sonic's fight against the Tennin till chapter 199.

Blast vs The Great One may get set up in One Punch Man chapter 200

The Great One as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

If fans remember correctly, Blast revealed that The Great One, formerly known as Empty Void, was his partner to find the cubes. However, the ninja village leader turned into a monster, following which, Blast defeated him, subjecting him to a coma. Therefore, The Great One has been planning to defeat Blast. Unfortunately for him, he might end up confronting him sooner than he planned.

Nevertheless, such a confrontation might see The Great One fight Blast to take revenge for the years he lost. Hence, the upcoming chapter may set up a fight between the former partners.